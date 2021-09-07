British Schoolboy Shell-shocked After Unusual Discovery on Google Maps

A 12-year-old boy in England was shell-shocked when he spotted an unfamiliar landmark on Google Maps. Rory Chapman, from Wallasey, was browsing the google map for a satellite view of an island. He was looking for a walking route on his next family trip and when he looked at Hilbre Island in West Kirby, Merseyside, England.

According to the report of Liverpool Echo, as the youngster was browsing over the coast, he saw a tourist icon, also known as a camera icon, on the Middle Eye Island with the title “hole in the centre of the earth”.

Speaking about the discovery, Rory told ECHO that he used to hover at Hilbre Island on the google map with his mom while studying geography during the lockdown, so he knew exactly about all the locations on the island.

Rory said, “I had never seen this before while browsing and when I saw it, I was shocked and thought ‘wait, what? Did they dig a huge hole on one of the islands? Did they dig one of the Hilbre islands?”

The youngster asked his father, Sean, 36, about what he had just discovered. Sean said that he was equally bewildered by the sudden appearance of the location on google maps.

Rory’s father shared a screenshot of google maps on his Facebook account. The post received a huge response. People on Facebook also had no idea about what the location might be and since it has been removed from the map.

One user commented, “Oooh how intriguing!” Another said, “Whatever it was, now has been removed.” Whereas, the third person added: “Maybe there is a hole in the centre of the earth. Be careful.”

The Hilbre Islands are a unique set of three islands and are located at the mouth of River Dee. It is highly known in Wirral for rare and endangered wildlife. The islands are classed as one of the islands in the UK that can be reached on foot.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here