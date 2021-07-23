British Soldier Auctions Gallantry Award For Rs 1.43 Crore to Buy Home for Family

A former British soldier who won a gallantry award for his work in the Iraq war in 2003, auctioned off his medals on Wednesday in order to secure a house for his family. Shaun Garry Jardine, was awarded the Conspicuous Gallantry Cross (CGC), a medal second only to the Victoria Cross in honouring combat gallantry, after he stormed an enemy gun position in Iraq. The medal was auctioned at Dix Noonan Webb (DNW), an auctioneering platform, for a hammer price of £140,000 (Rs 1,43,65,064). The medal was bought over the telephone by a private collector of British gallantry awards.

According to the auctioneering website, Jardine’s CGC is the only one to have been awarded to any Scottish Regiment. A native of Dumfries, Southwest of Scotland, Jardine had joined the British Army at the age of 16. During the 2003 Iraq war he was deployed to Iraq with the First Battalion on TELIC 2 after the initial invasion in mid-June 2003 at the age of 21. Jardine was the Quick Reaction Force fire-team leader who found himself in a dangerous situation with no reinforcements in an increasingly untenable position near Al Uzayr security base, Maysan Province. During the attack, Jardine took the initiative and ordered covering fire to assault three enemy positions in succession, allowing his team to move forward and prompting the enemy to withdraw.

Jardine charged directly in the face of automatic rifle fire from an enemy at a well-prepared position while also facing an intense and accurate heavy machine-gun fire from range. The story goes that he single-handedly assaulted the first position, killed two of the enemies, capturing their weapons and causing a third man to flee.

After the auction, Jardine said in a statement that he was very happy with the result and what Dix Noonan Webb had done for him to get such a good price for his medals. Jardine believes that the money will really help towards securing a new home for his family.

