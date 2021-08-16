British Student Visiting World’s Most Dangerous Countries Now Stuck in Afghanistan

A British student who is fond of adventures has been stuck in Afghanistan amid the tense situation in the country after the Taliban took the capital city Kabul into its control. He was travelling there as part of his visit to the “worst places in the world". He came to the country before the Taliban takeover.

Miles Routledge (21), a resident of UK’s Birmingham is a physics student of Loughborough University. Reportedly, he is “stuck in a pickle" after seeing “too many dead" on a holiday to Afghanistan.

He was regularly sharing about his travels on social media before the crisis deepened in the South Asian country. He explained to his social media followers that he likes to explore the worst places in the world.

According to the Times, Routledge is in a United Nations (UN) safe house in Kabul. He arrived in the country this week. On social media, he shared photographs of markets and local foods of Afghanistan. Now, he said that he has “accepted death” as the Taliban grabbed power in Afghanistan’s capital Kabul, where “dead bodies lay on the streets.”

RELATED NEWS UAE Court Sentences British Student to Life for Spying; UK Warns of Repercussions

Routledge claimed that British embassy officials have not responded to any of his phone calls or emails and he has been “abandoned” by them. He is now trying to flee from the country.

According to media reports, he was forced to don a burqa disguise to flee to Kabul International Airport after the situation in the capital worsened on Sunday. Allegedly, he was confronted by Taliban terrorists near the airport. Somehow, he managed to reach the UN safe house.

Later in a Facebook live stream, Routledge answered his followers’ questions about his journey through the turmoil. While some followers expressed admiration for his travels, others criticized him for making a dangerous trip. His well-wishers are now hoping that he will safely escape from Afghanistan. He also thanked his followers for showing concern about his safety.

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=4217178751651957&id=100000796201722

The Taliban fighters have taken control of the presidential palace in Kabul. They have declared victory over the Afghan government. Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani has also fled the country. Taliban co-founder Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar is likely to be the new President of Afghanistan.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here