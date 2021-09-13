British TikToker Recreates Princess Diana's Iconic Hairstyle, Looks 'Exactly Like Her'

Rose Nora Anna, a British TikToker, has become an online sensation after a hair tutorial she shared recently. Anna, in mid-April, posted on TikTok a tutorial wherein she recreated Princess Diana’s signature hairstyle with the sound of Stevie Nicks’ Edge of Seventeen, which was used in the latest season of Netflix royal drama The Crown. Netizens were shocked by how much Anna resembled the late Princess of Wales.

A magazine article dated 1981, which provides instructions to get lady Diana’s signature hairstyle, inspired Anna to give it a try. After sharing the tutorial, Anna now has more than 518,600 followers and more than 2.6 million likes on TikTok.

Anna used to carry shoulder-length blonde hair but discovered her resemblance after she chopped it into a bob. In the shared video, Anna used a curler to shape her locks. She shows her followers how she ties her hair on the back of her head to put her hair in small sections to achieve Diana’s look.

In another shared video, the TikToker is seen wearing a vintage yellow shirt and has styled her Diana hair with hairspray.

Anna in the caption of the video wrote, “I ended up going full Lady Diana with my haircut and I don’t think I’ll ever go back to having long hair." The video is recorded to the sound of Billy Joel’s Uptown Girl, which is also featured in the latest series of The Crown.

Anna’s millions of followers were astonished by how similar to Lady Diana she looked. Many in the comment section said that she was the spitting image of the royal princess.

One user commented, “My god you look exactly like her, wowow." Another said, “You look identical Woah."

One was so amazed by the look that he remarked: “She looks more like Diana than the girl from The Crown that plays Diana." Another royal fan, praising Anna’s look said, “she looks like Diana’s reincarnation”.

