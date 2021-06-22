British Woman Accidentally Seals Her Eyes Shut After Mistaking Nail Adhesive for Eye Drops

Following the terrifying Gorilla glue challenge that was prevalent among TikTokers earlier this year, a British woman accidentally applied super-fast-drying glue into her eyes last week. A resident of Chatteris, Cambridgeshire, Katie Beith was watching the British television show ‘A Place In The Sun’ when she absentmindedly applied the nail adhesive in place of her hay fever drops into her eyes, reported The Sun.

According to the report, Katie experienced immense pain as she applied the glue into her right eye. Speaking to the Sun, the 35-year-old said that due to the high pollen count that day, her eyes felt itchy and as she reached for her hay fever prevention eye drops without looking. She grabbed the similar-looking bottle and went to the mirror to put them in. Katie told the British tabloid that she had put the “tiniest amount” and immediately felt a burning sensation in her eyes. Unaware of what she had actually applied into her eyes, Katie believed initially that her eyes must be really sore, and followed it up by applying another “good measure” of the adhesive into her eyes. The burning sensation only increased and that is when Katie looked at the bottle and realised to her horror what she had applied.

Shen then immediately ran to the kitchen and started rinsing away the adhesive from her eyes. Describing her experience, the mother of a five-year-old daughter, said that it was “really painful.” After putting in the two drops of the nail glue in her eyes, Katie’s eyes were completely closed.

The report mentions that Katie reached out to her neighbour’s help after she could not open her eyes. Rushing to a nearby clinic, Katie was told by the doctor that just before she came another patient had come with a similar case. Considering how there was no specific treatment for the situation, the medical staff asked Katie to put hot water on a cotton pad and rub it gently. Eventually, Katie’s eye opened hours later with its aftereffects like swelling.

