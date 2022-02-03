British Woman Awarded Rs 20 Crore After Discovering Male Colleague Earns More Than Her

A British woman won more than £2 million (approx Rs 20 Crore) after she won a court case against her employers where she accused them of executing gender pay gaps at the workplace. Stacey Macken, who worked as a prime financial specialist at French bank BNP Paribas, sued her employer after she noticed that her male co-workers were earning more than her. According to a report by Lad Bible, Macken was hired by BNP Parabis on a salary of £120,000 (Rs 1,21,87,320) in 2013, following her role as vice-president at Deutsche Bank, however, she soon discovered that a male recruit, who was hired with the same job title and responsibilities, was being paid £160,000 (Rs 1,62,50,747).

Besides the gender pay gap, Macken also experienced sexist behaviour at the workplace. Lad Bible reported that one of Macken’s bosses identified as Matt Pinock was especially resorting to sexist behaviour at the workplace. Despite the internal complaints made by Macken, no action was taken against the male workers who were making the workplace hostile for their female employees. Lad Bible reported, Pinock’s former assistant Georgina Chapman told the tribunal of an occasion where a black witch’s hat was left on Macken’s desk after their team had gone drinking one afternoon. The next morning, when Macken returned to the workplace, she asked Chapman if she knew what had happened, to which the latter replied, “I told her that I did not know, but I suspected it was one of the drunk team members, because they were the only people in that area of the office the evening before, which, combined with their drunkenness, made them most likely to have done it.”

Macken’s case was heard by the British Tribunal and they mentioned in their verdict that her male bosses acted “spitefully and vindictively,” which increased her compensation because the bank failed to apologize to her. The Banker has now won £2,081,449 (Rs 21,13,04,966) in compensation, which is one of the largest awards ever made by a British tribunal.

