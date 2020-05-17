BUZZ

British Woman Builds Camp Out of Used Plastic after Being Stranded on Myanmar Island for 2 Months

File image of Natalie Poole

Natalie Poole, 35, has been stranded with four more people at the Kyun Pila island due to covid-19.

A British volunteer worker Natalie Poole has been stuck at a remote island in Myanmar for two months after their rescue boat was cancelled.

According to a report in BBC, the 35-year-old is stranded with four more people at the Kyun Pila island. She and her team have set up a makeshift camp with the help of washed-up plastic waste.

On behalf of Ocean Quest Organisation, Natalie and her team had gone to the island to protect a coral reef, the report added.

The group was scheduled to spend one month on the island but they got stuck due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Natalie told the channel, that she and her team have opted for ‘day by day’ strategy to deal with the crisis.

Natalie, who hails from Ashburton in Devon, further said, "The hardest thing for me has been not knowing how long we're going to be here. It's kind of up and down, we're a very small group of people and we're living in a very confined, close situation”.

Natalie also works as a scuba diving instructor in Thailand. After the coral reef work, she was supposed to leave for Devan to resume her duties as a summer school teacher, the report added.

She further added that they are keeping a check on how much they are consuming as the supplies are limited.

