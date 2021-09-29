British Woman Gives Birth to 3 Infants Who Shared Same Placenta

A woman giving birth to two or three children at the same time is not something unheard of. While a comparatively rare occurrence, we do hear of three or even four children born to the same woman at the same time. And when such cases exist, then one may wonder what is so special about this British woman giving birth to three babies? Let us break it down for you a bit:

The woman in question, named Jeena, told reporters that she used to suffer from frequent headaches during her pregnancy and found it difficult to sleep at night. Even before the scan was carried out, she said, she felt that her womb contained more than just one child.

However, it left her shocked when the scan showed that she had not one but three children in her womb. By the 24th week, it was discovered that she was going to give birth to three male children.

Along with her, the doctors were also surprised when they saw that all three children in her womb shared only one placenta. The placenta is an organ that develops after conception and through which nutrients go to the baby following which the body of the fetus develops better.

According to doctors, this is a very rare coincidence, which happens only once in ten million cases. And now we know the reason why the mother and her kids are special.

As an aside, there have been fake stories as well about the birth of multiple infants to the same mother at the same time. For instance, according to the BBC report, a woman from South Africa had gotten her name entered into the Guinness World Record by birthing 10 children at the same time. However, the story, later, turned out to be fake.

