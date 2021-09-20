British Woman Gives Birth To 'eBaby' After Ordering Sperm And Insemination Kit Online

A 33-year-old woman desperate for a second child gave birth to ‘eBaby’ after buying a sperm and insemination kit from an online platform.

According to Daily Star, the woman reportedly watched a YouTube tutorial before carrying out a successful DIY self-insemination. The woman has named her baby Eden.

Stephenie Taylor, resident of Nunthorpe, Teeside in England was shocked when she found out how much private fertility clinics cost and she thought she would never be able to have a second child.

However, she found the Just A Baby app, from where she bought sperm and ordered an insemination kit from eBay. Speaking to the Daily Star, Stephenie said that the baby was conceived on the first attempt after her donor came to her house to drop off his sperm. She described her baby as a “real online baby" and a “miracle."

Stephenie says that if she didn’t have any access to all that electronically then Eden would never be here. Now she is happy to be a mom again and very proud of the way her baby came into the world.

Stephenie with her ex-partner already had a son named Frankie, who will turn five next month. But she didn’t want Frankie to be an only child and also didn’t want an unhappy relationship that might have to affect her son’s life. So, to complete her family, she started looking for fertility clinics but was put off as they cost around £1,600, (Over Rs 1.61 lakh).

Stephenie contacted a sperm donor through the app and after messaging for three weeks, he dropped off his sperm at her house in January 2020. On October 15 last year, Stephenie then welcomed 6lb 13oz Eden and texted her donor to let him know.

Stephenie’s mother and her sister were happy but her dad took a while to understand this but now he thinks it was a “brilliant decision."

Stephenie also said she will have no problem in the future if Eden someday would want to meet the “DNA contributor".

The donor wanted to stay anonymous and said, “Stephenie is an amazing person and I’m happy to do it again if she’d like more children in the future."

