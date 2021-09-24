British Woman Goes For Routine Eye Test, Finds Out She Has Brain Cancer

A British woman got the shock of her life when she went for a routine eye test for blurred vision and in the report it came out that she had a brain tumour. Sarah Cardwell, a 46-year-old woman from Leeds in London recently revealed about her ordeal to create awareness.

Sarah, a mother of two, works with the Charity Brain Tune Research. Recently she told her story to the world during National Eye Health Awareness week which is being observed in the United Kingdom from September 20-26. In November 2018 she went to opticians for a routine eye checkup as she had blurred vision for several months.

Her sight could not be corrected through lenses. After this Sarah was advised to go to an Ophthalmology hospital. There the eye specialist took pictures of the back side of Sarah’s eyes and got her colour blindness test done. She said that after this the eye specialist asked a number of questions from her like does she get tired quickly? Or did she notice any weird symptoms?

Sarah said that she was given iron tablets for anemia and she also experienced some dizziness. She said she went to the doctor due to a severe headache but at that time she thought that too much work can be the reason for this. After this Sarah was told to get an MRI scan done. In this scan a cist was seen in her brain.

Next day she was told to get one more MRI done and, in some days, she was sitting next to a neurosurgeon. She was told that she had brain tumour which was positioned on her optic nerve. She was advised to undergo a surgery. She was shocked and told her kids that she won’t be able to be with them for a few days.

“I was in shock and I felt sick to my stomach when the doctor told me about my diagnosis," she said, as reported by the BBC. According to the BBC, Sarah underwent a five-hour operation at St James’s Hospital in 2018.

After the surgery doctors removed the tumour. She got discharged from the hospital on December 22, 2018 but this was not it. Everything was going well but after a few months she suffered a tumour relapse. This caused irritation in her eyes. She had to undergo the second surgery for the same.

Sarah said that this time she got discharged from hospital but had cerebrospinal fluid leak and swelling in brain. Hence was taken back to hospital. The leaking fluid was fixed with two surgeries. Now Sarah gets an MRI scan done every year and her tumour is stable.

