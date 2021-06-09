British Woman Punches Crocodile in Face to Save Twin Sister's Life in Mexico Lagoon

A 28-year-old British woman punched a crocodile in its face to save her twin sister while swimming in the Manialtepec Lagoon in Mexico on Sunday. Twin sisters Georgia and Melissa Laurie were swimming in the lagoon, 16 km away from the popular surfing resort of Puerto Escondido, when Melissa disappeared under the water. After finding Melissa, Georgia tried to drag her to safety but the crocodile attacked them again and this is when Georgia hit it.

“Georgia found her unresponsive and started to drag her back to the safety of a boat. She dragged her back as the crocodile kept coming back for more - so she just started hitting it. She’d heard that with some animals, that’s what you’ve got to do," their sister Hanna told Radio 1 Newsbeat.

While swimmers were warned that the lagoon was infested with crocodiles, the sisters’ mother said that their tour guide had assured them that it was safe to swim.

According to BBC, both the sisters are currently admitted to a hospital, with Melissa being in an induced coma. Doctors are worried about the water the sisters were swimming in along with anything that might have been passed on from the crocodile’s mouth.

Their mother told Independent, “Melissa is alive, but we don’t know if her injuries are life-threatening or not. She has water on her lungs and she has been coughing up blood. So we don’t know if she has a punctured lung or not."

According to Hanna, Georgia is an experienced diver but was scared when she came face to face with the croc. She said, “Thank goodness she’s had that training. She said her adrenaline kicked in and she knew what to do. Georgia’s getting sporadic updates from the doctors as they come in to see her, about Melissa’s condition. It’s difficult. I’d have one less sister if I didn’t have such an excellent other sister."

