British Woman Records Husband Tackling Thief in Viral TikTok Video

A British woman filmed her husband thrashing a purse thief on the streets of Surrey county and retrieving the bag from him. The incident came to light after the woman, Nicole, shared the clip on TikTok. The “hero husband”, as people are calling him, was wearing black shades during the whole incident and netizens are also showering praises at him for his style

According to Mail Online, the couple was driving through Farnham in Surrey on Sunday afternoon when Nicole’s husband Darren Brownson spotted a hooded man running with a handbag. Darren immediately stopped his car and sprinted towards the man and chased him down.

Nicole immediately started filming her husband’s heroics. Darren, 36, who is a landscaper, captured the thief and retrieved the purse from him. He held the thief in a deadlock and shouted, “You are a scumbag”.

Darren told the man to run before giving him a few knocks. Nicole, who is behind the camera, is heard telling a passerby that someone stole a handbag. Darren’s bravery has been praised by many since his wife shared the video on TikTok. “So my husband saw a purse getting snatched today. He pulled over, chased the guy down and retrieved the purse then returned it to the owner. Show my hero some love,” Nicole captioned the video which has garnered more than five million views.

According to Indy100, netizens are in awe of Darren’s heroic efforts. A user commented, “How do I buy this man a beer?”

“All whilst wearing his sunglasses. You don’t mess with a guy that cool,” wrote another person. A third user said there should be more people like him.

The couple has since returned the handbag to a local store from where the thief stole it. Meanwhile, the local police are also reportedly probing the alleged crime.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here