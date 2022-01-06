British Woman Spends Four Years Without Sleep Due To Rare Disorder

Malgorzata Silwinska, a 39-year-old mom from London, could not have more than 2-3 days of sound sleep for around four years, according to reports. After going through torture for about three years, she has finally been diagnosed with Somniphobia, a condition where the brain refuses to shut down or let the patient get any sleep.

She says that the condition had affected every area of her life, leaving her depressed and completely unable to function, according to The Sun.

“I suffer intense headaches and my eyes are so dry they feel like they are burning. My short term memory is completely gone and I often find myself bursting into tears for no reason," Malgorzata was quoted as saying by The Sun.

Even son nights Malgorzata did not bother going or at least try to rest her body.

She was earlier getting sound sleep and never had any trouble sleeping or dozing off. She has a teenage son David. She says that after a long day of work at a health food company, she would come home and cook dinner for her husband.

“I’d snuggle up in bed, take a hot bath, leave the TV on in the background and then happily drift off. I loved my sleep so much that I could never really understand it when friends said they’d had a bad night. Insomnia simply never happened to me," The Sun quoted her as saying.

The condition hit her after a 2017 visit to Spain. She did everything from sleeping exercises and sleeping pills and relaxation techniques but nothing worked for her.

