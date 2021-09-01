British Woman Starts Crowdfunding for Daughter Suffering From Cerebral Palsy

A British mother, who was suffering from a disease called sepsis, gave birth to a premature baby girl in 2019. Her daughter was the size of a mobile phone when she was born. When the newborn turned six months old, it was found that she was suffering from Cerebral Palsy. Today, two years later, the girl cannot walk and she will need a wheelchair in future. Carly Roberts, the mother, has started a crowd-funding campaign for her daughter and wants to ensure she receives the best treatment.

Carly was 28 weeks pregnant when her labour pain started. She was admitted to the hospital and it was then, during tests, discovered that the woman had sepsis.

Sepsis is a condition wherein when the body fights an infection, in the process, it harms the other tissues of the body. The woman had symptoms of flu before the delivery which, when checked, revealed this disease. And amid all this, her daughter was born whose weight was a little over a kilogram.

She was immediately admitted to the ICU. When the Bangor Hospital of Ireland could not handle the case, they sent her to Liverpool Women’s Hospital where they came to know that there are three injuries in the baby’s head. She said that the baby was taken to the hospital in an ambulance and they did not even know if she would survive.

Carly, already a mother of two children — an 8-year-old girl and a 12-year-old boy — mentioned that they did not see the newborn for a long time as her daughter was in ICU for 9 days and then in the hospital for 9 weeks. Later, she came to know that the baby was in this condition due to the disease she was suffering from.

