British Woman's Strange Condition Makes Her Fall Asleep Every Time She Laughs

It came as a surprise to Bella Kilmartin when she realised that laughing could induce sleepiness for her. The British woman has a rare chronic sleep disorder called narcolepsy that is linked to another condition called cataplexy, which is a sudden muscular weakness that is triggered by strong emotions of laughing.

A resident of Great Barr, Birmingham, the 24-year-old has faced quite a few life-threatening situations because of her condition. According to a report by the Metro , Bella almost drowned in a swimming pool at one time when she giggled while swimming.Speaking to the Metro, Bella said that her condition gets more pronounced when she laughs at something that she was not expecting to be funny. When that happens and Bella has to laugh and not just giggle, she loses control of all of her muscles and they go all weak. The woman said that her knees go weak, her head droops, and she is fully conscious and aware and able to hear everything that is going on,but she just cannot move her body at all when the condition sets in.

Giving another example of how her condition affects her at times, Bella said that there have been incidents when she has knocked a hot cup of tea all over herself but was in no way able to move her arms or anything to stop the tea spilling all over her.

However, Bella made it through high school and is now studying Studying psychology at Loughborough University, where she lives the regular student life. With the help and support of her friends, Bella goes to nightclubs and aces her exams. She told the Metro that whenever she gets too tired at a nightclub she does end up falling asleep there. But her friends would continue dancing near her so they could keep an eye and would come over at the end of the night and wake her up to take her home.

She also mentioned that she gets an automatic behaviour because of which when she is falling asleep, she carries on doing the task she was doing.

