Britney Spears Reveals She Drank Her First Glass of Red Wine in 13 Years

Britney Spears has been surely enjoying her freedom since her conservatorship was terminated in November last year. She has been giving away snippets on social media of what she has been upto since the end of a 13-year-long conservatorship. Recently she shared a post with a lengthy caption in which she revealed that she was drinking a glass of red after 13 years. “ I mean I had my first glass of red wine last weekend !!! I’ve waited 13 years … that’s long enough,” she wrote in the caption. Posting a picture of a flower field and crediting it the original creator @meldaorcan, she also said that she was “indulging” post conservatorship period.

The pop singer also made a reference to her family in the post, “The sarcasm of me me me … my family taught me well by their actions … to be selfish and love thyself … play on." She has publicly condemned her family members for not helping her during the conservatorship period taken care of by her father, Jamie Spears.

She referred to her previous posts where is seen grooving to Madonna’s song ‘Nobody’s Perfect,’ and the “hateful” comments under it. “I’m sure it looks weird me dancing to @madonna so much," Spears wrote, shrugging. She added an apology saying that in a world where everyone has the right to “speak, drive, buy alcohol, party, have cash … I apologize for INDULGING in front of the masses … and dancing a touch slower !!!"

On June 23 last year, the 40-year-old pop star broke her silence for the first time about her 13-year-old conservatorship, where her father Jamie Spears and a lawyer had full control over her money, assets, and medical affairs. During the court proceedings, Britney said that she was indeed unhappy and trapped under the “abusive" conservatorship, as her fans and the supporters of the #FreeBritney movement assumed for years. In her speech, Britney talked about wanting the conservatorship to end, and how her financial and physical autonomy was taken away from her. She opened up about being harassed by her immediate family.

And in November the same year, a Los Angeles judge ended the conservatorship of Britney has been vocal in the past against her conservatorship which also required the star to have an IUD in her body due to which she could not have more children.

The weekend following its official termination, Spears said she celebrated with her “first glass of champagne."

