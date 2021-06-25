Britney Spears's Conservatorship to FreeBritney Campaign: All You Need to Know

Britney Spears has been living under what is known as conservatorship, a practice under US law where a guardian is assigned to oversee not just a person’s financial affairs, but also his or her private life. ‘FreeBritney’ is a viral hashtag being used by Britney’sfollowers who are rallying to her cause.

Many people have yanked on Spears’ life threads, most notably her controlling father. After 13 years of quiet, she eventually cracked her silence on Wednesday, telling the Los Angeles Superior Court that this legislation has been tremendously cruel to her. “This conservatorship has harmed more people than it has helped. I am entitled to a life” she stated.

Following Britney’s public breakdown in 2007, the conservatorship was established in 2008. A new documentary named “Framing Britney Spears" focused on how intense media scrutiny contributed to her collapse with substance addiction and mental health concerns.

However, Britney has gained support from die-hard fans known as #FreeBritney campaigners over the years, who have questioned the need for the conservatorship considering that the singer has continued to develop her business with new albums and a lucrative four-year residency engagement in Las Vegas.

The 39-year-old wants to now marry and have children with her partner, Sam Asghari. However, the conservatorship has prevented her from having children by requiring her to take contraceptive pills and forbidding her from tying a knot.

Since the tale of her tragic life spread on the internet, netizens have rallied to her cause. They started trending the hashtag ‘Free Britney.’ Thousands of individuals have voiced their dismay and extended their love to Britney Spears through it.

Britney was obliged to take a series of psychiatric exams in 2019, which she failed. She sobbed on the phone while speaking with her father. He, on the other hand, ‘loved every minute of it,’ she added. She was then compelled to enter a psychiatric facility.

According to California law, the performer must demonstrate competence to be released from conservatorship. She has yet to submit a petition to put a stop to the situation.

