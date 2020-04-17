Britney Spears's Hairstylist Spends Nearly 3 Lacs to Clone Bulldog to Survive Lockdown

Celebrity hairstylist Roberto Novo, who has done hairstyling for Britney Spears, Grace Jones, Naomi Campbell among others, has spent $50,000 to clone a French bulldog, and that dog is now his companion in this quarantine period.

The 61-year-old hairstylist in the past had a dog named Machito for 14 years who passed away this year. Coincidentally, the pup, who has been named Machitwo, arrived on the day Machito died.

Speaking to news agency South West News Service Novo said, “Machito was always there for me. I knew when he was gone I would suffer and cloning him was the best thing I ever did. Machito was the son I never had [so] 14 years was not long enough. I needed him for at least 14 years more”.

Emphasising on how important Machitwo is for him, he stated, “When I saw the puppy, I cried that something that belonged to Machito was in my hands. It was out of this world. He does look exactly like Machito. He has the same little white spot on his forehead and on the back of his neck.”

According to the ace hairstylist, the little puppy’s eyes always catch people’s attention. He added Machitwo is as cute as can be and people want to pet him — but because of coronavirus no one can touch him so they take a picture from 6 feet away.