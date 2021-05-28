Watch: Broccoli the Cat Has Learnt Some 'Purrfect' Tricks and the Internet is Impressed

While you might have seen abundant videos of dogs performing various tricks, have you ever seen such a video of a cat? Cat are as affectionate and self-reliant as dogs, making them a highly convenient pet choice. If there weren’t enough reasons to love these furballs already, you need to meet Broccoli the cat, with whom you will fall in love immediately.

An almost one-minute clip of Broccoli was shared on r/aww forum on Reddit, which shares cute animals’ videos and pictures. The clip shows the kitty performing astonishing tricks taught by his owner. Shared on May 27, the 44-second video is captioned, “My cat Broccoli showing off his cool tricks."

The video opens with Broccoli playing dead when his owner shoots him with a toy gun, then we see it responding to different commands like ‘sit’, ‘high five’, ‘handshake’, ‘turn’, ‘lie down’, ‘ringing a bell’ and more, followed by a rewarding treat at the end of tricks. At the end, we see the ‘purr-fect’ acting skills of the cat as it once again plays dead when shot at by a toy gun.

Shared aday ago, the wholesome video has racked up more than 50,000 upvotes and almost a thousand comments as people were left in awe of Broccoli and his cool tricks.

One netizen shared in comments that he loved how Broccoli “lines himself up with the barrel of the gun before he falls” to which another responded saying that he is making it “convincing for the cameras.”

A second user asked him if Broccoli “could come over and train their dog,” to which the user who posted the video responded by saying that Broccoli has “hefty fee of treats and head pats.” Another witty comment implied that Broccoli is actually a dog, “Nice try, but I know a dog when I see one,"the comment read.

One user called Broccoli a ‘movie star’ and many others shared their love for the furball and said they would die for Broccoli.

