Brock Lesnar's Face During WWE Royal Rumble Match is Now a Hilarious Meme

The greatest pro wrestling gif in the history of gifs, courtesy of Brock Lesnar. #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/B2f4FRiJDj — R.Dream (@WWERDream) January 28, 2019

When your girl checks your browser history #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/seJ0xfGxcs — Guy Manperson (@0N3L0V3) January 28, 2019

When your boss comes into your cube and you’re on YouTube #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/Mfg2JiwwzY — Pat Bowlby (@producepat) January 28, 2019

When you hit just your pinky toe against a nightstand in the dark.#RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/GCByaCHRAu — ColonelFancy (@ColonelFancy) January 28, 2019

Once he goes into Brock face the match is pretty much done. pic.twitter.com/wJWJB7FbIo — ⓁⒺⓈ (ﾉ´▽｀)ﾉⓋ (@Chocodrag0nfly) January 28, 2019

when mom says the pizza rolls are ready. #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/ma2uNc5ebG — Brandon Caldwell (@_brandoc) January 28, 2019

My Drawing of Brock lesnar pic.twitter.com/7ML5kMnc62 — Famous Artist (@ilyassking1) January 28, 2019

When the #RoyalRumble is going over five hours pic.twitter.com/oWp46ihq9K — Shawn Garrett (@ShawnGarrett) January 28, 2019

When you ask your dog what they're eating and they keep chewing #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/F8zECwFxFW — Aidan. (@AidanCunny_) January 28, 2019

When you try to sneak food at 2 am then all of a sudden hear your mom walking downstairs.....#RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/Uk6wmGwafS — Elijah Carey (@Elijahcarey98) January 28, 2019

Nia caught a super kick, the 619, and got RKO'd LMFAAAAAOOOO they brought that Attitude Era energy back tonight #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/7lnewH8QVC — LeOusmane DeMessi (@ChrisCreacy) January 28, 2019

Full Contact Inter Gender Wrestling Is Apparently Back In The WWE! #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/zbNYnBK5To — Brian The Guppie (@briantheguppie) January 28, 2019

Honestly very happy they kept the tradition of a Samoan disappointing us at #30 #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/xzR9xWDDmg — WWE Memes (@WWEMeme) January 28, 2019

Usually, a threat to his opponents, Brock Lesnar's 'scary' face during a wrestling match on Sunday brought out the biggest laughs from fans on the Internet.Despite a tough show put up by the challenger Finn Balor, Lesnar retained the WWE Universal Championship, beating Balor on the big night of Royal Rumble.Towards the finish, Balor incorporated his Coup De Grace move for a two count only to get himself trapped in Lesnar's lethal Kimura Lock.Though Balor hung around for a bit, having the beast yank his arm back, made him tap out eventually and lose the thrilling contest.With his beast mode on and his eyes and mouth wide open, Lesnar was a sight to behold.But, like everything else on the Internet gets the meme treatment, Lesnar's face became the funniest meme to come out from the 2019 Royal Rumble event.While there were plenty of memes on Lesnar, WWE fans were in for a surprise when Nia Jax officially entered the ring to join the Men's Royal Rumble match.The intergender match became the highlight of the Royal Rumble night, as Nia became the fourth woman in the history of WWE to join the men's contest.Nia soon eliminated Mustafa Ali before getting eliminated herself by three finishing moves from Rey Mysterio, Randy Orton, and Dolph Ziggler.The incredible match attracted reactions from wrestling fans from across the globe.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.