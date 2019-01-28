Brock Lesnar's Face During WWE Royal Rumble Match is Now a Hilarious Meme
Lesnar's 'scary' face during a wrestling match on Sunday brought out the biggest laughs on the Internet.
Image credits: WWE Universe / Twitter
Despite a tough show put up by the challenger Finn Balor, Lesnar retained the WWE Universal Championship, beating Balor on the big night of Royal Rumble.
Towards the finish, Balor incorporated his Coup De Grace move for a two count only to get himself trapped in Lesnar's lethal Kimura Lock.
Though Balor hung around for a bit, having the beast yank his arm back, made him tap out eventually and lose the thrilling contest.
The #UniversalTitle STILL belongs to @BrockLesnar, but WHAT AN EFFORT by @FinnBalor! #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/8JKkvKqt9l— WWE (@WWE) January 28, 2019
With his beast mode on and his eyes and mouth wide open, Lesnar was a sight to behold.
When @BrockLesnar gets into THIS mode, there's no chance.#RoyalRumble #UniversalTitle pic.twitter.com/obA3DNYVi1— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) January 28, 2019
But, like everything else on the Internet gets the meme treatment, Lesnar's face became the funniest meme to come out from the 2019 Royal Rumble event.
The greatest pro wrestling gif in the history of gifs, courtesy of Brock Lesnar. #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/B2f4FRiJDj— R.Dream (@WWERDream) January 28, 2019
When your girl checks your browser history #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/seJ0xfGxcs— Guy Manperson (@0N3L0V3) January 28, 2019
When your boss comes into your cube and you’re on YouTube #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/Mfg2JiwwzY— Pat Bowlby (@producepat) January 28, 2019
When you hit just your pinky toe against a nightstand in the dark.#RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/GCByaCHRAu— ColonelFancy (@ColonelFancy) January 28, 2019
Once he goes into Brock face the match is pretty much done. pic.twitter.com/wJWJB7FbIo— ⓁⒺⓈ (ﾉ´▽｀)ﾉⓋ (@Chocodrag0nfly) January 28, 2019
when mom says the pizza rolls are ready. #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/ma2uNc5ebG— Brandon Caldwell (@_brandoc) January 28, 2019
My Drawing of Brock lesnar pic.twitter.com/7ML5kMnc62— Famous Artist (@ilyassking1) January 28, 2019
When the #RoyalRumble is going over five hours pic.twitter.com/oWp46ihq9K— Shawn Garrett (@ShawnGarrett) January 28, 2019
When you ask your dog what they're eating and they keep chewing #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/F8zECwFxFW— Aidan. (@AidanCunny_) January 28, 2019
When you try to sneak food at 2 am then all of a sudden hear your mom walking downstairs.....#RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/Uk6wmGwafS— Elijah Carey (@Elijahcarey98) January 28, 2019
While there were plenty of memes on Lesnar, WWE fans were in for a surprise when Nia Jax officially entered the ring to join the Men's Royal Rumble match.
She's not like most Men's #RoyalRumble Match entrants...— WWE (@WWE) January 28, 2019
WHAT'S UP, @NiaJaxWWE?! pic.twitter.com/9nY2f0H95K
The intergender match became the highlight of the Royal Rumble night, as Nia became the fourth woman in the history of WWE to join the men's contest.
All about that HERstory— Jake (@JakeIsntJacob) January 28, 2019
Congratulations @NiaJaxWWE #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/oWU13d6Uy5
Nia soon eliminated Mustafa Ali before getting eliminated herself by three finishing moves from Rey Mysterio, Randy Orton, and Dolph Ziggler.
Nia caught a super kick, the 619, and got RKO'd LMFAAAAAOOOO they brought that Attitude Era energy back tonight #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/7lnewH8QVC— LeOusmane DeMessi (@ChrisCreacy) January 28, 2019
The incredible match attracted reactions from wrestling fans from across the globe.
Never thought I'd see this. She dead. #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/04PycjSUnn— (@NXTFanNation) January 28, 2019
This is actually happening!!! #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/3hZw1smZkj— Javier DraVen☠️ (@WrestlingCovers) January 28, 2019
Full Contact Inter Gender Wrestling Is Apparently Back In The WWE! #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/zbNYnBK5To— Brian The Guppie (@briantheguppie) January 28, 2019
Honestly very happy they kept the tradition of a Samoan disappointing us at #30 #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/xzR9xWDDmg— WWE Memes (@WWEMeme) January 28, 2019
THIS. JUST. HAPPENED. #RoyalRumble@NiaJaxWWE @RandyOrton @reymysterio @HEELZiggler pic.twitter.com/8Qydqkbui3— WWE (@WWE) January 28, 2019
Picture of the night #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/RqHORqTfXU— Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) January 28, 2019
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Also Watch
-
Republic Day 2019: Few Facts Every Indian Must Know
-
Saturday 26 January , 2019
Republic Day 2019: The Unheard Full Version Of Jana Gana Mana
-
Wednesday 15 August , 2018
Meet These Dedicated Flag Makers of India
-
Friday 25 January , 2019
Charismatic Kangana Ranaut Is The Star Of The Action Packed Manikarnika
-
Saturday 26 January , 2019
Mega Discount Sales On Amazon And Flipkart To Discontinue As FDI Rules Arrive
Live TV
Recommended For You
- India vs New Zealand: Rayudu Suspended from Bowling in International Cricket
- Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh, Salman Khan Among Bollywood Stars at Wedding Reception of Raj Thackeray's Son
- Bale Back With a Bang as 10-man Madrid Beat Espanyol
- 2019 Maruti Suzuki Baleno Launched in India for Rs 5.45 Lakh, Gets New Grille, Alloy Wheels
- A 75-Year-Old Woman in Bengaluru is Using a Solar-Powered Fan to Grill Corn
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s