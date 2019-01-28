LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Brock Lesnar's Face During WWE Royal Rumble Match is Now a Hilarious Meme

Lesnar's 'scary' face during a wrestling match on Sunday brought out the biggest laughs on the Internet.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:January 28, 2019, 2:08 PM IST
Brock Lesnar's Face During WWE Royal Rumble Match is Now a Hilarious Meme
Image credits: WWE Universe / Twitter
Usually, a threat to his opponents, Brock Lesnar's 'scary' face during a wrestling match on Sunday brought out the biggest laughs from fans on the Internet.

Despite a tough show put up by the challenger Finn Balor, Lesnar retained the WWE Universal Championship, beating Balor on the big night of Royal Rumble.

Towards the finish, Balor incorporated his Coup De Grace move for a two count only to get himself trapped in Lesnar's lethal Kimura Lock.

Though Balor hung around for a bit, having the beast yank his arm back, made him tap out eventually and lose the thrilling contest.




With his beast mode on and his eyes and mouth wide open, Lesnar was a sight to behold.




But, like everything else on the Internet gets the meme treatment, Lesnar's face became the funniest meme to come out from the 2019 Royal Rumble event.































While there were plenty of memes on Lesnar, WWE fans were in for a surprise when Nia Jax officially entered the ring to join the Men's Royal Rumble match.




The intergender match became the highlight of the Royal Rumble night, as Nia became the fourth woman in the history of WWE to join the men's contest.




Nia soon eliminated Mustafa Ali before getting eliminated herself by three finishing moves from Rey Mysterio, Randy Orton, and Dolph Ziggler.




The incredible match attracted reactions from wrestling fans from across the globe.



















