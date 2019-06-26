Bronze Bowl Used By Family to Store Tennis Balls Sold for Rs 34 crores

A bronze bowl rejected by museums and auction houses and used by a family to store tennis balls has finally been recognized for its worth: $4.9 million or Rs 34 crore.

Experts from Swiss auctioneers Koller Auctions were valuing items at the home of a Swiss family when they spotted a parcel-gilt bronze incense burner with phoenix heads for handles, CNN reports.

It is believed the bowl was made for Chinese emperors.

"When they saw the bowl, they were amazed. They'd never seen anything quite like it," Karl Green, head of media relations and marketing for Koller Auctions, told CNN.

The bowl, believed to be from the late 17th century, had been with the Swiss family for years after they bought it on a trip to China.

The family offered the bowl to a museum in Berlin, but it didn’t show interest. A British auction house also declined the item after seeing photos of it, assuming it to be 19th century.

"After all that, (the family) thought it wasn't worth a lot, but they liked it. They displayed it. As you do with a bowl in your house, they put things in it, and they put tennis balls in it," Green said.

After it was acquired by Koller Auctions, the bowl “caused a sensation” when it was exhibited at an antiques fair in Hong Kong, with 30 bidders vying to take it home.

"(Koller Auctions' experts) think because of the peonies and the phoenix decoration and because of the quality, it was probably made for Chinese emperors," Green added.

"When you compare to other incense burners or other bronze objects of this size and date, it went far above what anything else has made, worldwide."