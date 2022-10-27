Brother Carries Indian Olive in His Mouth For 26 Years to Honour Bhaidooj Promise Made to His Sister

A man made a promise to his sister on the day of brotherhood. And since then, he has kept an Indian Olive (Jalpai) in his mouth for 26 years in the memory of his sister. It may sound surprising, but it is true. With a mouthful, he does everything from eating to sleeping. Even though his sister is not alive, he has kept the memory of his sister blooming.

Bhaiphonta (Bhaidooj) is a day of mourning for Jaidev Biswas, a resident of the Ashoknagar Kachua Mor area. About 26 years ago, on the day of Bhai Phonta, Dada Jaidev took an Indian Olive (Jalpai) nut in his mouth to keep his sister’s word. Jaidev’s sister died 10 years ago. Jaidev Biswas, 68, is a former employee of Power Distribution Corporation. Since then, Agniveena Devi, a young neighbour girl, used to give “Phonta” to Jaidev every year on Bhaiphonta (Bhaidooj). They celebrate a brother and sister bond. Jaidev also loved her like his own sister. Agniveena used to cook various menus besides giving drops to the brothers. He said, with her own hands she used to cook fish, meat and various food. But Indian olive chutney was on top of the menu.

In 1996, he last tasted Indian Olive Chutney. When Jaidev was eating, his curious sister asked how long he can keep this olive nut in his mouth. In response to the sister’s question, the brother said he would do so as long as she doesn’t ask him to throw it away. To keep his promise to his sister, he did not drop that Indian olive nut from his mouth. The sister sometimes came to see if the seed was in his mouth. At one point, Jaidev became somewhat uncomfortable. But since the sister expressed enthusiasm about the matter, he did not throw the seed out of his mouth.

His sister Agniveena died by suicide on January 24, 2012. To keep the memory of his sister, he still keeps Indian olive oil in his mouth. Jaidev said that he wants to live with this memory of his sister for the rest of his life. Eating, sleeping, and brushing his teeth, day and night, he does not take the seed out of his mouth at any time. At first, the seed would cut the inside of the mouth. But now it has become a habit. Almost every day, many people in the area want to see the memory of his sister after coming out of the bazaar. Jaidev also does not hesitate to show the olive stick in his mouth as a memory of his sister.

