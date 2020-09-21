Brother Clueless About K-Pop Music Surprises Sister With Kim Jong Un Themed Birthday Party

K-pop, once limited to South Korea, is now a global phenomenon.

Catchy and trendy music by K-pop groups like Blackpink, BIGBANG, BTS to name a few have made a mark on fans and reached every corner of the planet. The catchy tunes and quirky music videos rake in millions of views, smashing Billboard records.

One fan of K-pop from Brazil called Emanuel recently got the surprise of her life on her birthday which was supposed to be themed around her favourite K-Pop bands, after her brother was made in-charge to decorate her special day party.

Except, her brother, Vitor de Souza had no idea about the K-pop world so he decided to improvise adapt overcome with a nifty li'l party trick.

Vitor surprised his sister with a Korean theme, yes, only it was North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un plastered all over the room. Vitor designed a poster of a smiling Kim Jong donning a birthday cap. The cake too had tiny cutouts of Kim Jong snapped in different poses. Ironically, K-pop is banned in North Korea.

Did his sister Emanuel like the surprise? Her brother claimed so.

Sharing the photos of her sister's unique birthday party, Vitor wrote: "Hoje é aniversário da minha irmã, ela é fã de K-pop, fiquei por conta da decoração, como eu não conheço essas bandas, fiz o tema do Coreano mais famoso que eu conhecia. Ela amou. (Today is my sister's birthday, she is a fan of K-pop, I was in charge of the decoration, as I don't know these bands, I made the most famous Korean theme I knew. She loved.)"

The post instantly went viral garnering nearly 70K shares on Facebook, leaving netizens amused.

Earlier last month, reports had surfaced again that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has slipped into a coma after health complications and that his sister Kim Yo Jong was set to take reins of the country.