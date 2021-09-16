Brother Duo from TN District Plant 5,000 Saplings in 48 Hours to Enter Record Book

A brothers duo from Virudhunagar in Tamil Nadu decided to set an example by planting 5,000 saplings within a span of 48 hours. The young duo brought laurels to their district as their names have again entered the ‘International Book of Records’.

Arun (25) and Srikanth (22), brothers hail from Kallamanayakanpatti of Sivakasi taluk in Virudhunagar district. While Arun works at a software company in Chennai, Srikanth is an engineering graduate.

While speaking to News18, Srikanth said, “As a combined effort, we spend 8 hours a day in planting the saplings. We took this nature challenge in January 2021, as we wanted to make use of our free time amid lockdown in a useful manner. Initially it started with gardening at the backyard. Witnessing its growth and owing to our rising interest over planting saplings, we both decided to devote our time promoting awareness about the concept of natural conservation to public across Tamil Nadu. As of now, we have planted 5,000 saplings in and around Virudhunagar district.

“For this particular session of plantation, we analyzed the water resource area with proper protection like fencing. Then we reached each spot on our bicycles and planted 5,000 saplings in a span of 48 hours", Srikanth said. When asked how they were able to plant so many saplings in 48 hours, Srikanth said they picked the spots they wish to plant the saplings in beforehand and placed the saplings roughly there which helps them to speed up the process.

“After that, we started a bicycle rally and visited each spot to plant the saplings with the assistance of volunteers. In 6 days, we spent 8 hours in total to go on a cycle rally and plant the saplings and thus clocked 48 hours in calculation. Earlier, in 2019, myself and Arun took up a 11-day-long bicycle rally from Kanyakumari to Mumbai to disseminate the awareness of plastics ban which was approved by ‘Indian Book of Records’," he said.

After the initial success, the brothers then decided to take up the challenge to the next level by planting the saplings.

“Initially, we had been spending money from our savings, then our friends took the initiatives to fund us also with the help of a private sector in Sivakasi taluk. On September 14, we met Virudhunagar district collector Mr. Meghanatha Reddy and received blessings from him for our work being approved by ‘International Book of Records’," Srikanth said.

Meanwhile, the brothers have also requested the collector to include them in the green drive to b held shortly where 1 lakh saplings will be planted in Virudhunagar district shortly", Srikanth said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here