‘Brother from Another Mother’ - Dwayne Bravo Dedicates Song to Captain MS Dhoni

West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo has composed a rap song for his teammate and captain of Chennai Super Kings Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

In the video which has been shared by the Chennai Super Kings on social media, Bravo can be heard sharing a part of his song. The lyrics of his track are "MS Dhoni. MS Dhoni, No. 7. MS Dhoni, No. 7. All of Ranchi, shouting Dhoni. All of India, shouting Mahi. All of Chennai, shouting Thala. MS Dhoni is a world beater.”

Before singing, the West Indies cricketer begins the video by saying, “This is a sample of my song, I am working on for my brother. My brother from another mother.”

The 38-second clip, which has been viewed over 21,000 times on micro blogging site Twitter, has been captioned as, “Champion @DJBravo47's next song is for 'his brudah, his brudah from anodah muddah' - @msdhoni No.7! #AnbuDenLions #WhistlePodu"

The post has got over 6,000 likes and saw netizens go ‘aww’ over the gesture. Majority of the comments on the post are that of love and appreciation.

A user wrote, “Awwww @msdhoni is a best Brother from another mother for all boys… but for me he is my Inspiration, Happiness, my Love, My crush. Thank you @DJBravo47 for this lovely song. Thallaa the name it's my Pride.. Mahiii is the name it's my happiness.”

