Brothers Give Door-to-door Haircut in Karnataka Village After Salons Deny Services to Dalits

Two brothers from a Dalit family in Mysuru’s Kappasoge village have turned heroes for members of their community. Not the cape wearing kinds, but the scissors and razor wielding ones and are providing haircuts and all sorts of barber services to men from Kappasoge and nearby villages such as Kuruhundi, Gowdarahundi and Madanahalli which house a big chunk of Dalit population.

The brothers, KP Mahadeva and KP Siddaraju started offering haircuts and barber services to the members of the community at their doorstep after the latter often faced discrimination and were denied services at the shops in their villages. They often had to go to Ullahalli or Nanjangud town if they needed barber services, beside from the fact that it even meant they had to lose a day’s pay because of not being able to go to work.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Mahadeva spoke how helping his community men was more than just earning money, it is about helping maintain social harmony and also ensuring their is no animosity between communities in the village.

The brother duo, who are in the profession since the past eight years are now hoping to open a harmonious salon if the government provides them with financial help. They also want to open salons in the Dalit areas in village to help alleviate any such problems for the community people.

The brothers started their services of offering barber services to everyone when the pandemic struck and they charge Rs 40 for a haircut and Rs 20 for a shave. However, the brothers lament that despite their repeated pleas, they haven’t received any help from local politicians even after working for eight years.

In India’s caste-based society, especially in villages, people from the marginalised caste or communities have often faced discrimination and have often been denied services as basic as barber or even getting water from community wells. In an unfortunate incident last year, a hair-dresser from Mysuru district faced a lot of backlash from members of the upper-caste community for giving people from SC, ST and OBC communities a haircut. Mallikarjun Shetty had spoken how the leader of a dominant caste had imposed a social boycott on him following a fine of Rs 50,000 for treating the people of other castes ‘equally’ last year.

