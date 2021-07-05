Brothers Grow World's Heaviest Mango 'Amrapuri' Among 50 Varieties in MP Village

Two brothers from Madhya Pradesh have grown an orchad that has over 50 varieties of mangoes. This includes ‘Ampuri’, which is considered to be the heaviest fruit on the planet and ‘sensation’ from the American state, Florida.The two brothers, Rameshwar and Jagdish own this huge farmland which has over one thousand trees, which was passed onto them through hereditary means from their father.

They boast about the fact that the same tree in their orchid can have different shapes of mangoes, and they all taste really good.

Ampuri is the heaviest mango variety on the planet, hailing from Afghanistan. These mangoes are weighed close to 5 kg in the orchard. The second type growing there is named ‘Sensation,’ and it was initially planted in Florida in 1921. This is a unique kind that will not be found anywhere in the nation.

In an interview with ANI, Rameshwar said, “We have customers from different states who directly contact us. There are some from Dubai, too, since they know that we grow these mangoes organically."

Rameshwar & Jagdish from Madhya Pradesh's Rajpura village have both Indian & International variety of mangoes in their orchard, including mangoes from countries like Mexico, Afghanistan. "Mangoes from outside India are different in taste appearance & sold at Rs 1000/kg,"they said pic.twitter.com/JXGvsKjveq— ANI (@ANI) July 3, 2021

The ‘Sensation’ mangoes are offered at Rs 1,000 per kilogram in the Indian market. He added, “I travelled and collected a wide range of plants growing in India and abroad."

Other mangoes in this orchard originate from other areas of the nation, including West Bengal’s Malda and Himsagar, Gujarat’s Kesar, Uttar Pradesh’s Langda, and Bihar and Himachal Pradesh’s Chaunsa.

Mangoes are considered to be one of the favourite fruits for most Indians, but it’s not just us Indians who love this fruit so much. India is a major mango exporter, producing over 1,500 kinds of the delicious summer fruit. Approximately 1,000 kinds are grown for commercial operations.

According to the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority, the states of Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Gujarat, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal are among the top mango producers.

