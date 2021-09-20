Brother's Heartwarming Obituary For Sister With Cerebral Palsy Makes Internet Emotional

Obituaries are wonderful expressions of heart to remember those who have passed on from their loved one’s lives but still live in their hearts. In a heartwarming obituary shared on Twitter, a person named Erik wrote about his sister Karen Ann Sydow in a way that is tearing up netizens. Despite people on social media not knowing about Karen before reading the obituary, they expressed that the magical words of Erik made them feel a strong connection with his sister.

I can’t even respond for how this makes me feel, as a mom… pic.twitter.com/76HSnz4mSQ— April M Aguilera (@aprilmaguilera) September 19, 2021

The viral photo, shared by Twitter user Daniel Miller, is from a newspaper, displaying the obituary written by Erik for his sister Karen who suffered from cerebral palsy — a disorder affecting movement, balance and posture and linked with abnormal brain development. In the message titled, “A Special Sister,” Erik writes, “In memory of my sister who never had wants or misgivings..” Erik further writes that her sister was born with cerebral palsy and “could never speak more than three words — 1) Mom 2) Donalds (she loved McDonald’s) 3) Piano (she loved music).” In the picture of Karen with the obituary, she is smiling dressed in her McDonald’s uniform.

Erik expresses his pain at how Covid-19 made seeing her regularly beyond difficult. Their mother died in May 2021. On Erik’s last outing with Karen, when they stopped by the lake for picnic lunch, Karen said, ‘Mom, mom’.” Then Erik held her and told her “mom is not here anymore,” Karen put her head on his brother’s shoulder and cried. “Yes she understood.” wrote Erik. “Karen, I wish I could have made you laugh one more time. I needed you too,” said Erik in his message.

The obituary resonated with the hearts of many netizens and extended the feeling of personal loss. A Twitter user thanked Erik for sharing his sister with them.

If the point of an obituary is to make you feel you knew the person and to share their loss then the fact her brother did so in so few words is astounding. What a beautiful tribute. Thank you for sharing your sister with us Erik. I'm so sorry for your loss.— Mosatch8 (@Mosatch8) September 19, 2021

The message reminded many netizens of their time with their loved ones in similar situations and they shared pictures of them.

The photo of Karen in her McDonald's uniform is wonderful. What pure joy on her faceMy bother-in-law Mark was very special in so many ways. Even at 72, he was taken too soon by COVID-19. He loved restaurants, dogs and small kids. Here he is at our last pre-COVID restaurant meal pic.twitter.com/KzrwgbfbNi — (((George Acs))) 🇺🇸We Defeated Nascent Fascism (@TheAcsMan) September 19, 2021

As a mother of a child (21) with cerebral palsy who is non-verbal but has a laugh that is the most contagious that you'll ever hear, this made me cry so much this morning.— Tina Evans (@TinaEva32195298) September 19, 2021

A user shared another obituary written by Erik for his mother, in which he wrote that his mother kept a garden of the heart.

And here's the one he did for his mother. 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/eDt8ZmdS7c— Mayank 🧣♥️♥️♥️♥️ (@HeliosWarrior) September 19, 2021

Erik’s magical words really make you feel for all your loved ones.

