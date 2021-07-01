Brothers Smash Cake on Leopard's Face After Big Cat Chases Their Bike in MP

A leopard got smacked in the face by a two-pound cake as it gave up chasing two bikers in Madhya Pradesh’s Burhanpur on Monday. Brothers Firoz Mansuri and Sabir had bought the cake in Nepanagar town, about 320km from Bhopal for Firoz’s birthday and were returning home to Goradia village on a bike in the evening. However, they did not have the slightest knowledge of what was about to happen to them.

According to the brothers, as they were riding, a leopard leapt out from sugarcane fields and began chasing the bike. On seeing the wild cat, they accelerated, however, the leopard too gained speed and pawed at the motorcycle, leaving behind big scratches.

The brother told the Times of India that as the leopard tore the cake box with his claw, Sabir, who was riding pillion, flung the cake on the leopard, smashing it on its face.

On getting smacked with cream and cake, the leopard immediately ran back into the sugarcane field. Sabir told forest officials, “The leopard had followed us for over 500 metres. We narrowly escaped death."

Although the forest department was unsure of a leopard’s involvement in the incident, they found pugmarks of a leopard on the stretch where it happened.

