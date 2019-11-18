Brown Bear Released from 15-Year Prison Life in a Human Jail, to Live in Zoo Now

She is no loving Cindy Bear or the cuddly Molly Cunningham from TaleSpin.

In fact, Katya, a brown bear, who has been known to twice injure people, can perhaps be called a major delinquent, given the fact that she was ordered to serve time in a human jail for her life of crime.

However, in a new twist, she has been released, after having served 15 years in prison — to live in a zoo.

Daily Mail has reported that she was sent to prison in 2004 because there were no other place where she could have had been kept.

Thus, the bear with a criminal record, ended up in Kostanay, a strict-regime penal colony in Kazakhstan, where she had a cell and a pool, and was cared for by inmates. Kostanay holds 730 dangerous criminals, including killers, the report revealed.

Turns out, Katya will now learn to live in 'almost natural conditions,' according to a spokesperson for the jail.

The spokesperson of the penal colony, Yerlan Zhutaev, told the website, that at the colony, Katya had a pool where she could play, swim and even sleep nearby.

However, the move seems to have done Katya some good, as she has been seen happily mixing with a male bear Yaksha, Valentina Dmitrienko, head of the Abkshino recreation centre was reported as saying.

Dmitrienko revealed that Yaksha put his paw right through the cage, hugged her and kissed the other bear like a human would. The report also stated that the bear was imprisoned following attacks on two separate people and she was the only female inmate in that colony.

