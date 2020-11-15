'Brown Girl Brown Girl': Students Recite Poem Dedicated to Kamala Harris for Inspiring Young Girls in US

In the wake of Democratic senator Kamala Harris becoming the first woman to hold the office of Vice President-elect of the United States, women of colour seem to have found an unprecedented icon in Harris.

The 56-year-old scripted history by becoming not only the first woman VP-elect but also the first Black and Indian-American woman to win the seat. A week since Joe Biden's historic victory, Harris is being serenaded in a poem that perfectly describes just how inspirational Harris' win was for girls of colour everywhere.

The poem reads thus: "Brown girl brown girl, What do you see; I see a Vice President, That looks like me; Brown girl brown girl, What do you do; I fought I hoped, I spoke what was true,"

Written by Chicago-based poet Lesle Honore, the poem has become an anthem of hope and inspiration for young girls of colour across the United States. It is a play on the previously published Eric Carle children's book 'Brown bear, brown bear, what do you see?, co-authored by Bill Martin Jr.

The powerful poem was shared by Honore on her Instagram page along with an edited image of Harris speaking to her niece Meena Harris' younger daughter Amara Ajagu.

The original video was shared by Meena soon after Biden and Harris won the elections. In it, Harris can be heard telling the little one, "You could be president. You could be president, but not right now. You have to be over the age of 35".

The video went viral and Honore posted the poem soon after.

In yet another video that has now gone viral, students inside an elementary school classroom can be seen reciting the "Brown Girl" poem. The video was shared on Twitter by the school's principal Lakeasha Williams.

“While I may be the first woman in this office, I will not be the last- because every little girl watching tonight sees that this is a country of possibilities.” Vice President elect, Kamala Harris ❤️✊🏾Brown girl, Brown girl what do you see... @KamalaHarris @JoeBiden pic.twitter.com/EbEzqRzbz4 — Lakeasha Williams (@LakeWill611) November 9, 2020

Last Saturday, Harris created history by becoming the first Asian-American and African-American woman to become the second in command in the US. In her victory speech, she said, "While I may be the first woman in this office, I will not be the last- because every little girl watching tonight sees that this is a country of possibilities."