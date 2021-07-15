Of Bruised Egos and a Selfie: How a Photo Nearly Cost a Bengaluru Techie Her Life

For 34 year old Suman (name changed), the thought would have never even crossed her mind even in her her wildest dreams that clicking a harmless selfie would have nearly cost her her life. Hailing from a small town in Haryana, Suman, a software engineer by profession had she landed a job in a software company in Pune 3 years ago where she met Tushar (36) a colleague. The duo later began a relationship but a year ago, they split owing to some differences. After several heated arguments from both sides, Suman decided to move to a different city for work while Tushar, who is a native of Pune stayed back.

Suman found a job in another software company in Bengaluru and moved in a year ago. She was healing from the heartbreak and even planned a short stay at a tourist spot with friends for a ‘workation'(working at a vacation spot) The friends settled on Gokarna and were enjoying their stay and during one of those outings, Suman clicked a selfie and posted it on her Instagram handle tagging the location – Gokarna.

But Suman’s former boyfriend Tushar reportedly saw the picture and enraged at that, he immediately packed his bags and set off for Gokarna. Tushar booked a cottage next to Suman’s and kept a close watch on her. On a fateful afternoon, when Suman’s friends had gone to resort’s dining hall for lunch, sensing she was alone in her cottage, Tushar barged inside. He caught hold of her, and attacked her multiple times all over her face and eyes with a pen and a fork. He also reportedly pulled the cable off the intercom phone in the room and strangulated her till she collapsed. Presuming her dead, Tushar then walked away and immediately checked out of the resort and left for Pune.

Upon returning, Suman’s friends, to their horror, found her unconscious with blood all over the face. They immediately alerted the resort staff, called in police and ambulance. Suman was rushed to Manipal hospital on ventilator and later shifted to another hospital in Mangaluru where she is being treated now. Once she gained consciousness, police spoke to her and she informed them that it was Tushar who attacked her and gave his details to them.

The Karwar police formed a special team and went to Pune in search of Tushar. “He had planned everything meticulously. After returning from Gokarna, he tonsured his head so that people wouldn’t recognize him easily. We arrested him in Pune and brought him back to Karwar. Multiple cases have been lodged against him under sections of IPC. The woman is still struggling between life and death. And her life will decide his fate," said the senior police officer handling the case.

