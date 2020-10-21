Brushing Teeth Is As Important as Washing Hands to Prevent Covid-19, Says British Dentist

It seems face masks, hand sanitisers, and social distancing are not enough to prevent the spread of coronavirus according to a British dentist.

Dentistry Professor Martin Addy of the University of Bristol has called for toothbrushing to be considered equally important as hand washing. In an interview to British daily The Telegraph, professor explained that toothpaste contains the same detergents as those found in soap and hand wash soaps, which could help prevent the coronavirus from making itself into your mouth.

A report by Mirror quoted The Telegraph who interviewed the professor saying that the antimicrobial action of toothpaste in the mouth stays for three to five hours and, thereby would reduce the viral load in saliva or infection by viruses entering the mouth.

He further suggested that people should brush their teeth before going out and should increase the number of times they were brushing their teeth. He said the timing of tooth brushing should be focused when a person is about to go out of their homes into a public place.

The British professor is quite serious when it comes to brushing the teeth.

In April this year he even wrote a letter published in the British Dental Journal questioning the dental community why the profession has not been promoting oral hygiene, through toothbrushing, as a preventive approach to coronavirus.

As the World Health Organisation, governments across the world urged citizens to wash their hands frequently Professor Addy said that the general recommendation to toothbrush with toothpaste for two minutes twice a day should be reinforced by the dental profession, the media and the government and its advisors.

He said that it should not be assumed that such oral hygiene practices are already the norm, especially for those individuals who coincidentally are most at risk of contracting Covid-19.

Even though there has been no research which proves how exactly tooth brushing prevents the virus it should be followed as a part of basic hygiene nonetheless.