'Brutal Enslaver': Twitter Cheers on as BLM Protestors Bring Down Christopher Columbus Statues

Statues of Christopher Columbus, the 15th century Italian explorer, have been torn down in three US cities amid raging Black Lives Matter protests triggered by George Floyd's killing in police custody.

According to reports, a 6-feet-high statue of Columbus made of Italian marble was beheaded in Boston. In Richmond, Virginia, another statue of Columbus was set on fire and then thrown it into a lake following another a similar incident in Saint Paul, Minnesota, where Floyd was killed by a cop by choke-holding him.

The tearing down after Columbus'statue comes after several statues of different colonizers and supremacist leaders from history have been taken down across places, to rise against the mass genocide and racism they had once caused once.

Columbus' statues have been revered in different US states for his great explorations of America. But the European explorer's role in killing and looting around the Caribbean islands and the American mainland in the 15th century, has always triggered controversies around his persona.

In the wake of the present situation of anti-racism protests, viral images of the incidents have flooded Twitter, where netizens have come out to express that every Columbus statue must be thrown and taken down from US soil and people should remember him for who he really was, marked by his actions of 'spurring centuries of genocide against indigenous people'.

throw every christopher columbus statue in the ocean and let that dizzy bitch think he discovered atlantis — ziwe (@ziwe) June 10, 2020

Christopher Columbus was a brutal, genocidal enslaver who also sex-trafficked pre-teen girls. This brute should never have EVER had a statue on US soil, let alone a federal holiday. He never once set foot on what would become the US. https://t.co/o5H1NaEcYG — Charles M. Blow (@CharlesMBlow) June 11, 2020

Churchill killed 3m Indians. Leopold killed 10m Africans. Gowon killed 3m Biafrans. Columbus killed 5m native Indians. Rhodes killed 2m Africans. Stalin killed 25m Russians. Pol Pot killed 10m Cambodians. Hitler killed 6m Jews.



The history of humanity is filled with carnage. — Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) June 11, 2020

Beautiful.



Christopher Columbus was a genocidal maniac who tested the sharpness of his swords by cutting off the limbs of random Indigenous people. https://t.co/aI9jvaQOeX — Ben Norton (@BenjaminNorton) June 11, 2020

Christopher Columbus statue outside Minnesota State Capitol pulled down by the indigenous community. You love to see it. pic.twitter.com/u1KUqSxtKg — Hasan Patel 🌹 (@CorbynistaTeen) June 11, 2020