'Brutal Enslaver': Twitter Cheers on as BLM Protestors Bring Down Christopher Columbus Statues

'Every Columbus statue must be thrown and taken down from US soil and people should remember him for who he really was, marked by his actions of spurring centuries of genocide against indigenous people'.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: June 11, 2020, 3:08 PM IST
Statues of Christopher Columbus, the 15th century Italian explorer, have been torn down in three US cities amid raging Black Lives Matter protests triggered by George Floyd's killing in police custody.

According to reports, a 6-feet-high statue of Columbus made of Italian marble was beheaded in Boston. In Richmond, Virginia, another statue of Columbus was set on fire and then thrown it into a lake following another a similar incident in Saint Paul, Minnesota, where Floyd was killed by a cop by choke-holding him.

The tearing down after Columbus'statue comes after several statues of different colonizers and supremacist leaders from history have been taken down across places, to rise against the mass genocide and racism they had once caused once.

Columbus' statues have been revered in different US states for his great explorations of America. But the European explorer's role in killing and looting around the Caribbean islands and the American mainland in the 15th century, has always triggered controversies around his persona.

In the wake of the present situation of anti-racism protests, viral images of the incidents have flooded Twitter, where netizens have come out to express that every Columbus statue must be thrown and taken down from US soil and people should remember him for who he really was, marked by his actions of 'spurring centuries of genocide against indigenous people'.


