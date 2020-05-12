Bryan Adams Couldn't Perform Live So He Went on an Angry, Racist Coronavirus Rant

Canadian rockstar Bryan Adams is really angry.

The coronavirus pandemic has brought the world to a standstill. Businesses have shut down. Companies are letting go of their employees. Pay cuts have become a new norm in 2020. Sporting events are a thing of history. Artists have been forced to cancel tours. Flights across the world are grounded. Bats have turned into monsters in the past couple of months for spreading COVID-19. Wuhan's wet market has been shunned globally.

More than 4 million have been affected by the deadly disease across the world. Those who have steered away from the virus are facing panic, anxiety, and depression.

Amidst this, Adams who was set to be starting gigs at London's Albert Hall starting Monday night, went on a "corona rant" on his Instagram account.

The 60-year-old musician shared a clip of him singing one of his hits Cuts Like a Knife but it was his caption that grabbed attention for all the wrong reasons.

"CUTS LIKE A KNIFE. A song by me. Tonight was supposed to be the beginning of a tenancy of gigs at the @royalalberthall, but thanks to some f**king bat eating, wet market animal selling, virus making greedy bastards, the whole world is now on hold, not to mention the thousands that have suffered or died from this virus," Adams wrote without mincing any words.

"My message to them other than “thanks a fu**ing lot” is go vegan.

To all the people missing out on our shows, I wish I could be there more than you know. It’s been great hanging out in isolation with my children and family, but I miss my other family, my band, my crew and my fans. Take care of yourselves and hope we can get the show on the road again soon. I’ll be performing a snippet from each album we were supposed to perform for the next few days. X❤️ "



Almost instantly the singer was called out on his racism and xenophobic remarks on Twitter and Instagram.



BRYAN ADAMS: wrote my first real racist tweet / my career already in decline / blaming the Chinese for my lack of income / was the summer of COVID one-nine pic.twitter.com/gvy9k4XlEc — Born Miserable (@bornmiserable) May 12, 2020









anybody have ‘bryan adams racist meltdown’ in the 2020-is-a-hot-mess pool pic.twitter.com/RiF5Ca1ErC — rax king-lalli-music (@RaxKingIsDead) May 12, 2020









*pours out a little on the ground for Bryan Adams' career* pic.twitter.com/4er3Nbzal4 — Ragnarok Lobster (@eclecticbrotha) May 12, 2020









Bryan Adams did a racism. pic.twitter.com/GPxmkPnQpn — Alexander Quon (@AlexanderQuon) May 12, 2020









So Bryan Adams is like...SUPER super racist. Good to know. #bryanadamscutslikeaknife pic.twitter.com/BUFRoUNDoz — Cindy Pika Chu (@iamcindychu) May 12, 2020





