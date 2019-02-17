Bryan Adams is Not Ryan Adams, So the Internet Needs to Calm Down

I got sooooo bummed just now thinking it was Bryan Adams who acted sketchy but it was Ryan Adams #SummerOf69 — Jamey Jasta (@jameyjasta) February 14, 2019

i guess i finally need to learn the difference between ryan and bryan adams — Inkoo Kang (@inkookang) February 13, 2019

When someone said that she was sad about hearing the news about Ryan Adams, I freaked out and thought: What did Bryan Adams do? Never heard of Ryan Adams until today. — viet thanh nguyen (@viet_t_nguyen) February 15, 2019

Day 14,953... I learned that Bryan Adams and Ryan Adams are different people. — Jack (@wakeupangry) February 14, 2019

God, I feel old. All these tweets about Ryan Adams, and I read them as Bryan Adams. 🙄😝😩 — Kristen Callihan (@Kris10Callihan) February 15, 2019

Yes, they are musicians who share the same last name and the same birthday, but Bryan Adams is not Ryan Adams.This fact has become crucial in light of a report by the New York Times that includes allegations Ryan Adams engaged in sexually charged text messages and conversations with a girl who was underage at the time. In response, Ryan Adams said he does not recall the alleged exchanges and would not knowingly engage in explicit communication with a girl who was underage. The story caused consternation among some fans of Bryan Adams."When someone said that she was sad about hearing the news about Ryan Adams, I freaked out and thought: What did Bryan Adams do?," Pultizer Prize winning writer Viet Thanh Nguyen tweeted. "Never heard of Ryan Adams until today."Both men were born on November 5th.But Bryan Adams is 59 and Ryan Adams is 44.Also, Ryan Adams was previously married to This Is Us star Mandy Moore, while Bryan Adams was not. In a 2017 piece written for the New York Times, Ryan Adams said he was once heckled to sing Bryan Adams' hit Summer of 69.That story led to the revelation that Ryan Adams had a shared birthday tradition with Bryan Adams. "I became the person who would send an email every year to the genius writer of that song on his birthday, which is also mine," Ryan Adams wrote. "I would learn how to show empathy, or fight for myself, or make fun of it all, and shine some love on that lonely, crazy person we have all stood next to before, screaming into the night from the shadows. I toasted the last drink I ever drank to that heckler the day I cleaned up."*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.