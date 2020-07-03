Bryon 'Reckful' Bernstein, Popular Twitch Streamer and Gamer, Passes Away at 31

Byron “Reckful” Bernstein, a well-known video game streamer on Twitch, passed away at the age of 31. Reports allege that he has died by suicide.

Known as Reckful on Twitch, he was most popular for World of Warcraft streams. The 31-year-old had more than nine lakh followers on the portal. He had his own video game in the pipeline which was set to hit the market later this year.

The World of Warcraft team took to Twitter to condole his death, they said, “The Warcraft team is greatly saddened to learn of the passing of one of the most memorable WoW players of all time. Rest in peace, Byron "Reckful" Bernstein. We extend our sincerest condolences to Byron's family, friends, and his many fans around the world.”

Rest in peace, Byron "Reckful" Bernstein. pic.twitter.com/B3i4CGISx0 — World of Warcraft (@Warcraft) July 2, 2020

Online card game Hearthstone, expressed their grief over Byron’s demise in a twitter post they stated, “We are tremendously saddened to learn of the passing of Byron “Reckful" Bernstein. We will be forever grateful for the many smiles, laughs, and epic triumphs he shared with all of us. The joy and inspiration he brought to so many in the Hearthstone community will not be forgotten in the Tavern. Our deepest condolences go out to Byron's family and loved ones.”

Florida Mayhem, an overwatch esports team also expressed their sadness over his demise. They further urged people to be there for one another.

Taking to Twitter the team said, “The loss of Byron "Reckful" Bernstein transcends the normal boundaries of fandom. His career and his voice were dedicated to making us all happier people. Take the time, today & every day, to reach out to someone you know. Be there for them. We need each other now more than ever.”

The loss of Byron "Reckful" Bernstein transcends the normal boundaries of fandom. His career and his voice were dedicated to making us all happier people. Take the time, today & every day, to reach out to someone you know. Be there for them. We need each other now more than ever. — Florida Mayhem (@FLMayhem) July 2, 2020





Other people who have been shocked by his demise have also expressed their grief and have extended their condolences to his family.

Take a look at some of them:

The gaming community lost a legend today. ⁰

The world lost a legend today.⁰⁰



Rest In Peace, Byron "Reckful" Bernstein.⁰

We will never forget. You will be forever missed. — Envy (@Envy) July 2, 2020





Tragic news. Byron "Reckful" Bernstein has passed away aged 31. — Richard Lewis (@RLewisReports) July 2, 2020





My baby brother Byron @reckful is gone. RIP. He left in a similar way as my older brother Guy. I’ve no siblings left.



If you have stories and pictures of him, please share them. pic.twitter.com/11sNZkNxFy — Gary Bernstein 🌹 (@Gary_Bernstein) July 2, 2020

Today is a good day to ring someone you know who is struggling with depression and tell them: “I just want you to know that I care about you.” That’s it.



RIP Byron ‘Reckful’ Bernstein. — Kim Dotcom (@KimDotcom) July 2, 2020

We are deeply saddened to hear the passing of Byron 'Reckful' Bernstein.



We send our condolences to Byron family and friends. pic.twitter.com/ZKuY2F7XF5 — Code Name - Brime (@WatchBrime) July 2, 2020

This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).

