Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

BSF Dog Squad Takes Part in 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyan' to Celebrate Gandhi Jayanti

BSF dog squad participated in the "Swachh Bharat Abhiyan" initiative at the Jammu Railway station and bus stop on Wednesday.

IANS

Updated:October 3, 2019, 7:09 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
BSF Dog Squad Takes Part in 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyan' to Celebrate Gandhi Jayanti
Image: IANS

Registering their role in the Modi government's major mass movement, the Border Security Force (BSF) dog squad participated in the "Swachh Bharat Abhiyan" initiative at the Jammu Railway station and bus stop on Wednesday on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary.

The dogs, carrying a small dustbin in their mouths, walked around the stations, spreading the message to adopt cleanliness and not to throw waste anywhere on the ground.

The dog squad, specially trained for security purposes, took part in the cleanliness drive at Jammu Railway Station between 9 a.m. and 10.15 a.m. with their handlers. They also sought the focus of passengers while participating in the drive at Jammu civil Bus stand between 10.30 a.m. and 12 noon.

"The BSF dogs, as force multipliers, not only help personnel in keeping vigil on international borders for maintaining sanctity of motherland but also take part in cleanliness drive to give a message to mankind that we too take part in such movements," a BSF statement said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram