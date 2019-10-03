BSF Dog Squad Takes Part in 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyan' to Celebrate Gandhi Jayanti
BSF dog squad participated in the "Swachh Bharat Abhiyan" initiative at the Jammu Railway station and bus stop on Wednesday.
Image: IANS
Registering their role in the Modi government's major mass movement, the Border Security Force (BSF) dog squad participated in the "Swachh Bharat Abhiyan" initiative at the Jammu Railway station and bus stop on Wednesday on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary.
The dogs, carrying a small dustbin in their mouths, walked around the stations, spreading the message to adopt cleanliness and not to throw waste anywhere on the ground.
The dog squad, specially trained for security purposes, took part in the cleanliness drive at Jammu Railway Station between 9 a.m. and 10.15 a.m. with their handlers. They also sought the focus of passengers while participating in the drive at Jammu civil Bus stand between 10.30 a.m. and 12 noon.
"The BSF dogs, as force multipliers, not only help personnel in keeping vigil on international borders for maintaining sanctity of motherland but also take part in cleanliness drive to give a message to mankind that we too take part in such movements," a BSF statement said.
