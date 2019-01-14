GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
BSF Jawan's Soulful Rendition of 'Sandese Aate Hain' From 'Border' Will Give You Goosebumps

The now-viral video of a jawan hitting the right notes was also shared by Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Twitter.

News18.com

Updated:January 14, 2019, 9:59 AM IST
Image credits: @anita_chauhan80 / Twitter
Jawans toil day in and day out so that our nation and its citizens can sleep peacefully. Soldiers in the Border Security Force (BSF), which is employed at the borders, stay away from their families and kin to guard the country while risking their own lives and being subjected to testing terrains and demanding weather.

While staying away from home, it's the fellow soldiers that serve as a backbone for each other and root for one other's goodwill.

One such video of jawans cheering for their own is going insanely viral on the Internet.

In the video, a BSF jawan gives a soulful rendition to 'Sandese Aate Hai' from 1997's Indian war film Border and the jawans around him lend their support by clapping.




Although the jawan hasn't been named in the post and the clip seems to have first appeared on YouTube, the tweet was retweeted by Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and also received a response from Lt General Satish Dua on the microblogging website.

arvind kejriwal




Other listeners were left mesmerised.
















Some felt the jawan had the skills to apply to talent reality show 'Indian Idol'.








