BSF Jawan's Soulful Rendition of 'Sandese Aate Hain' From 'Border' Will Give You Goosebumps

Wah! — Lt Gen Satish Dua (@TheSatishDua) January 11, 2019

i got goosebump while listening to him...so beautifully he sang that song.. — Sunil Kumar Nayak (@fabsunil) January 12, 2019

Proud of you sir. BSF jai jawans.

U people r the real heros of this nation. What a song I am in tears. — gangarahul (@gangarahul) January 13, 2019

Wow....makes me feel of being proud of Indian Soldiers, country and every Indian will never forget the hardship of Indian Soldiers. JAI HIND... — sushant negi (@sushantkec) January 12, 2019

जय हिंद साथियों जरूर आना और मैडम जी आप भी आना — Chetan chouksey (@chetan_chouksey) January 11, 2019

He would be the TRUE one and his co brothers to have FELT each words they sang! Vande Mataram! — Venky (@Venky3812) January 11, 2019

Try in Indian Idol , very good voice. Grand Salute to all Security forces — Makeadvice (@Makeadvice1) January 11, 2019

@salim_merchant @Sulaiman Good Voice,PL surely hear him out Salim/ Sulaiman Bhai n your comments if he can go forward with a little bit of Riaz. — Narayan Mahadevan (@tmnarayan) January 11, 2019

Try in Indian Idol , very good voice. Grand Salute to all Security forces — Makeadvice (@Makeadvice1) January 11, 2019

Jawans toil day in and day out so that our nation and its citizens can sleep peacefully. Soldiers in the Border Security Force (BSF), which is employed at the borders, stay away from their families and kin to guard the country while risking their own lives and being subjected to testing terrains and demanding weather.While staying away from home, it's the fellow soldiers that serve as a backbone for each other and root for one other's goodwill.One such video of jawans cheering for their own is going insanely viral on the Internet.In the video, a BSF jawan gives a soulful rendition to 'Sandese Aate Hai' from 1997's Indian war film Border and the jawans around him lend their support by clapping.Although the jawan hasn't been named in the post and the clip seems to have first appeared on YouTube , the tweet was retweeted by Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and also received a response from Lt General Satish Dua on the microblogging website.Other listeners were left mesmerised.Some felt the jawan had the skills to apply to talent reality show 'Indian Idol'.