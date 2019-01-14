BSF Jawan's Soulful Rendition of 'Sandese Aate Hain' From 'Border' Will Give You Goosebumps
The now-viral video of a jawan hitting the right notes was also shared by Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Twitter.
Image credits: @anita_chauhan80 / Twitter
While staying away from home, it's the fellow soldiers that serve as a backbone for each other and root for one other's goodwill.
One such video of jawans cheering for their own is going insanely viral on the Internet.
In the video, a BSF jawan gives a soulful rendition to 'Sandese Aate Hai' from 1997's Indian war film Border and the jawans around him lend their support by clapping.
मैं एक दिन आऊंगा......जय हिंद— Anita Chauhan (@anita_chauhan80) January 11, 2019
Awesome voice of the @BSF_India solider.#FridayFeeling @gauravcsawant @majorgauravarya @DuttYogi @SunielVShetty @iamsunnydeol @TheSatishDua @atahasnain53 @AdityaRajKaul pic.twitter.com/YiXOlZowW8
Although the jawan hasn't been named in the post and the clip seems to have first appeared on YouTube, the tweet was retweeted by Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and also received a response from Lt General Satish Dua on the microblogging website.
Wah!— Lt Gen Satish Dua (@TheSatishDua) January 11, 2019
Other listeners were left mesmerised.
i got goosebump while listening to him...so beautifully he sang that song..— Sunil Kumar Nayak (@fabsunil) January 12, 2019
Proud of you sir. BSF jai jawans.— gangarahul (@gangarahul) January 13, 2019
U people r the real heros of this nation. What a song I am in tears.
Wow....makes me feel of being proud of Indian Soldiers, country and every Indian will never forget the hardship of Indian Soldiers. JAI HIND...— sushant negi (@sushantkec) January 12, 2019
जय हिंद साथियों जरूर आना और मैडम जी आप भी आना— Chetan chouksey (@chetan_chouksey) January 11, 2019
He would be the TRUE one and his co brothers to have FELT each words they sang! Vande Mataram!— Venky (@Venky3812) January 11, 2019
Some felt the jawan had the skills to apply to talent reality show 'Indian Idol'.
Try in Indian Idol , very good voice. Grand Salute to all Security forces— Makeadvice (@Makeadvice1) January 11, 2019
@salim_merchant @Sulaiman Good Voice,PL surely hear him out Salim/ Sulaiman Bhai n your comments if he can go forward with a little bit of Riaz.— Narayan Mahadevan (@tmnarayan) January 11, 2019
