BTS is Hosting a 2-Day Online 'Concert' as ARMY Stays Home Due to Coronavirus Lockdown

The novel coronavirus pandemic has made us stay back home for days, forgetting which day of the week we are in. The lockdown makes all the weekdays and weekends look alike. However, the Korean pop group BTS is here to make you feel alive this weekend.

The Bangtan Boys are hosting an at-home concert to make up for all their absence due to the ongoing deadly disease. The K-pop band will be running a marathon of their concerts held between 2015 to 2017 in the upcoming Bang Bang Con. The most important news is that everyone will be able to watch these videos on YouTube for free.

The Korean superstars announced the online concert in an official tweet last week.





As mentioned in the tweet, the online concert will refresh some of the finest memories for the BTS Army with events including the BTS 2014 Live Trilogy: Episode II The Red Bullet (2014 Memories), BTS Live On Stage (2015), the 2016 BTS Live On Stage: Epilogue, Wings Tour live in Seoul in 2017 and 2018’s BTS World Tour: Love Yourself show.

While most of these shows were available for purchased download earlier, BTS is making sure to entertain its army during the ongoing lockdown.

The superhit Bang Bang Con will begin at 8.30am (IST) on Saturday, April 18 on BTS’s official YouTube channel.

This news might cheer up all the Bangstan Boys’ fans who were eagerly waiting for the scheduled Map of the Soul tour this year. After the cancellation of all the public events due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, BTS will soon announce the revised dates of the tour in the coming days.