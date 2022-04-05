BTS ARMY Demands Apology from Australian Show for Cracking 'Racist' Joke on V

ARMYs are trending ‘apologise to BTS’ on Twitter after an Australian current affairs show made a joke on BTS member Kim ‘V’ Tae-hyung that fans found to be “racist". As per a Daily Mail report, the offending footage appeared in a Grammy recap run by the channel, wherein V was shown in an edited montage that was meant as a joke on the K-pop group’s recent brush with Covid-19. The edit implied that V was still contagious and spreading the disease when he attended the Las Vegas show, which is factually incorrect. “K-pop sensation BTS dropped in, dismissing their very recent battle with Covid-19," one of the hosts said over the footage of V. The singer had simply been dancing to Justin Bieber’s performance of ‘Peaches’.

ARMYs were outraged, not just because V was shown “coughing up" Covid-19 virus-like particles in the edited footage, but also because many artists have caught and recovered from the infection recently, with none of the targeting that BTS received in this particular video. The Australian channel has deleted its tweet after the uproar.

THIS IS THE ORIGINAL VIDEOHe is vibing the song….JUST GET THE SHIT OUT OF YOUR MIND OR PUT IT TO YOU ONLY APOLOGIZE TO BTS APOLOGIZE TO TAEHYUNG #StopAsianHate #RespectBTS#BTSARMY pic.twitter.com/GTBF5UvTFj— bangtan forever (@belovedbybts) April 4, 2022

Racism…Not surprised Y'all really think everything is a joke.. i bet y'all won't do that to anyone else but just Asians ..and there is no point of correcting them . Cause they got on a level.. where nothin can change them except god .. apologize to BTS and Asians#StopAsianHate pic.twitter.com/pcQKuLq8Dw— THE USER IS HURT (@_Bangtan_Heart) April 4, 2022

This is not funny, you should apologize to bts for making this video. #ApologizetoBTS pic.twitter.com/xH1gbYltYj— day (@prettyjadiel) April 5, 2022

Just saw this issue, wth?? Racism is a serious offend. Seriously why? Racism shouldn't be use to any kind of joke.APOLOGIZE TO BTS & APOLOGIZE TO TAEHYUNG #ApologizetoBTS #StopAsianHate pic.twitter.com/EaBrvMxKMN— taevjeon | ARSD (@zhaylhunkhyWP) April 5, 2022

BTS member Jungkook had recently tested positive for Covid-19 but was cleared to attend the Grammys after receiving a negative test. BTS and their fans were hoping that the K-pop group would win a Grammy award this year. BTS was nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for their hit track Butter. However, the song lost to Doja Cat’s Kiss Me More with SZA.

