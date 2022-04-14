BTS ARMY Now Believes Jungkook is Princess Diana Reincarnated, Here's Why

BTS member Jungkook trended on Twitter on April 13 after netizens started drawing similarities between him and Princess Diana. While one was the people’s princess, the other is one of the most popular idols in the K-pop industry. But what could be the similarities between the two? A Twitter post that is going viral revealed the fact that Jungkook was born on September 1, 1997, a day after Diana’s death. She died in the early hours of August 31, 1997, because of injuries in a car crash in Paris. Now, social media users have decided to believe that this implies that the BTS star is a reincarnation of Diana. This is not it, many people are sharing images of the two to further their argument.

The post also further highlights the strange similarities between Diana and Jungkook. This includes comparing their style of dressing to their behavioural patterns. Let’s take a look.

jungkook as princess diana a thread ~ ♡♡ pic.twitter.com/VFmyp3yMLT— sara⁷ halal era 🌙 stu(dying) 📚 | #jiminost (@yoongsbae) April 12, 2022

OH MY GOD pic.twitter.com/zNMCD7VoZl— sara⁷ halal era 🌙 stu(dying) 📚 | #jiminost (@yoongsbae) April 12, 2022

it's The fate .. she was a person loved by everyone and jungkook is loved by everyone omg 💗 pic.twitter.com/QDJp6F107M— ᵈⁱᵃⁿᵃᵐ⁷💗☽ (@Diana_Alarcon3) April 12, 2022

the thread was pretty convincing ngl 😭😭😭— jimin eater is in boravegas (@busanitboys) April 12, 2022

BTS is currently performing at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas as part of the Permission to Dance tour. The tour started on April 8 and the next performances are scheduled to take place on April 15, and April 16. The band has already turned Las Vegas purple with their first leg of the Permission to Dance on stage. The Bangtan Boys performed to a stadium swarming of AMRYs who welcomed them with loud screams and cheers. The first day already set the bar for the remaining days of the concert high, with Jungkook flashing his abs on ARMYs’ demand and Jimin flaunting his new haircut. Jin, despite having limited stage performance due to his injury had his swag on full display and impressed ARMYs with his charm.

In between the concert, ARMYs were waving placards with a picture of Jungkook showing his abs in the previous concerts. “We want to focus on…" was written beside the photo. And the Golden Maknae of BTS gave fans exactly what they wanted.

