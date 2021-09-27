James Corden did not pass the vibe check. South Korean boy band BTS share a wonderful relationship with television host James Corden but the Corden’s recent comments on the K-pop group has fetched him severe criticism from BTS’ fanbase, ARMY. The septet consisting of RM, Jin, J-Hope, Suga, Jimin, V and Jungkook recently delivered a speech at the UN General Assembly’s Sustainable Development Goals Moment and also performed Permission to Dance at the Assembly hall and the grounds outside. Three years after last attending a United Nations General Assembly, the group returned to New York to attend this year’s session as the special presidential envoy for future generations and culture. Corden joked about Bangtan Boys’ UN trip and said, “The United Nations General Assembly kicked off this morning in New York City, and it started with some pretty unusual visitors… BTS were there. BTS visited the UN… Although lots of people are saying why are BTS there, the world leaders have no choice but to take BTS seriously. BTS has one of the largest ARMY on the planet earth. Historic moment. It actually marks the first time that 15 year old girls everywhere found themselves wishing that they were Secretary General António Guterres."

Corden referring to BTS fans as ’15-year-olds’ and calling the band ‘unusual visitors’ did not sit well with ARMYs - who called the move out. Now, even days later, fans want Corden to remove ‘Papa Mochi’ from his Twitter bio - a tag that relates him to BTS.

remove that 'papa mochi'. you dont deserve that pic.twitter.com/14bwboJ4A9— ⁷ (@kim_vannetae) September 21, 2021

James corden you may remove the papa mochi NOW! You disappointed us ARMY'S. We give you all of ou love and you treated us like this?!#PapaMochiIsOverParty#JamesCorden pic.twitter.com/DsyL7tP3BL— troublemaker (@aintshitss) September 22, 2021

James corden you may remove the papa mochi NOW! You disappointed us ARMY'S. We give you all of ou love and you treated us like this?!#PapaMochiIsOverParty#JamesCorden pic.twitter.com/DsyL7tP3BL— troublemaker (@aintshitss) September 22, 2021

James, would you be so kind to remove the "PAPÁ MOCHI" from your description on your Twitter account please, you would do us a great favor @JKCorden #PapaMochiIsOverParty— Pao Maher (@PaoMaher) September 26, 2021

Plss remove Papa Mochi from ur bio…. u no longer deserve ARMY's love!— shivaputra krishna⁷ (@shivaputrakris1) September 26, 2021

Remove that papa mochi from bio— jiminscupcake ⁷ (@BangswiftieL) September 25, 2021

You're not papa mochi anymore .. So please remove— rrrrbae127 (@rosebae127) September 25, 2021

What is ‘Papa Mochi’?

During an appearance on the ‘Carpool Karaoke’ segment of the show, James Corden had asked the members about their nicknames. Jimin, or Jiminie is also often known as ‘Mochi.’ Corden also mentioned that he was already aware of Jimin’s nickname being ‘Mochi.’ In response, the singer dubbed Corden ‘Papa Mochi,’ while the latter called him ‘Baby Mochi.’ The host had then changed the official name of his show to “The Late Late Show With Papa Mochi” on Twitter, and still has it included in his bio.

There are even fan MVs of ‘Papa Mochi x Baby Mochi’ on YouTube.

But ARMY wants him to give up the tag of Papa Mochi. After Corden’s comments, One user wrote, “1. It wasn’t “unusual" for BTS to be there. They’ve been 3 times. 2. They weren’t “visiting". They were Presidental Envoys who were invited to speak. 3. Teen girls are valid, innovative, smart, & set a lot of trends although we aren’t all teens or girls," while another expressed, “Thoughts about that James Corden clip. Firstly calling fans a bunch of 15 year old girls is extremely sexist. It’s a phrase meant to belittle and invalidate women’s interests as less than. BTS has a diverse fanbase in ages, gender and race because they have value and substance."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here