BTS ARMYs are Feeling 'Exposed' as Fandom Life Revealed in New Bop 'Bad Decisions'

Bad Decisions, which is a collaboration between Snoop Dogg and Benny Blanco, with a BTS twist is finally out. The music video was released on Friday. It features Benny Blanco as a massive BTS fan. In the video, he can be seen deep into BTS fandom, so much so that he cannot even keep track of the time. Snoop Dogg also featured in the video. However, there are no visuals of the BTS members, just snippets from older music videos and some still photos.

Just as the song came out, ARMY could not hold back their excitement and bombarded social media with reactions. While few shared memes, others were seen appreciating the song. “That’s us ARMY,” wrote one user. Another person wrote, “I don’t know what I was expecting but that was… that was wild. Also so relatable.” Here are a few reactions:

ARMY reaction after seeing themselves exposed at a big level#BadDecisions #BadDecisionswithBTS

pic.twitter.com/vY3shCX70g — BTS⁷ Jack in the box ERA, (@ebullient_k) August 5, 2022

I feel exposed!!! That's my BTS room…my dancing to practice videos…sending s back whenever BTS throws them our way and keeping a Bangtan calendar.. SMH….Exposed ‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️@BTS_twt #BadDecisions @ItsBennyBlanco @SnoopDogg #BadDecisionswithBTS #bennyXBTSXSnoopDogg pic.twitter.com/sFRUhW7iTP — ᴮᴱ Jakki ⁷ We Are Made of Each Other (@JakkiBTSArmy) August 5, 2022

Taehyung's sexy voice in Bad Decisions pls they are chef kiss! Man is really making us go insane by singing those lyrics #BadDecisions#BadDecisionswithBTS

pic.twitter.com/7LU6Glh1jG — thv⁷ (@thv_hype) August 5, 2022

SO BENNY BLANCO IS A CERTIFIED ARMY. THE FACT THAT HE HAS A LOT OF MERCH IN HIS ROOM, HIS ARMY BOMB & HIS PURPLE CAKE. IT’S SUCH A BOP !! BAD DECISIONS TODAY#bennyXBTSXSnoopDogg #BadDecisionswithBTS pic.twitter.com/I9a9DVz4Xa — ⟬⟭ᴮᴱNinong Kookie⁷⟭⟬ (@tanniekosmossss) August 5, 2022

the way this entire video exposed us! Benny has to be one of us bcos how he know exactly how we act? LMAO anyway we got another summer bop, I fear ‍♀️❤️‍#BadDecisions #BadDecisionswithBTS#bennyXBTSXSnoopDoggpic.twitter.com/AQnsGqysta — Moonchild.mermaid⁷ ✨ (@petitesirenee) August 5, 2022

Only ARMY can relate. @SnoopDogg was playing his cute side, ok.@bts_bighit speaking for us bc we want them Mon,Tue,Wed,all-of-the-time, ok.@ItsBennyBlanco exposed us all.

Shall we pay him back by getting #BadDecisionswithBTS #BadDecisions to the top?

PLs on my , BUY too! pic.twitter.com/a4bivYyj4B — JRJ-OT7-(slow) Loving Chapter 2 (@LetsBeGoodHuman) August 5, 2022

Meanwhile, this comes just a few days after BTS leader RM travelled to Switzerland and gave a glimpse of his trip through his new vlog. This comes after a series of individual vlogs from popular K-pop band BTS’ members V, J-Hope and Jimin. The vlog came out on Saturday and hashtags started trending on Twitter. Also, the video received over 3 million views. In the vlog, RM revealed that his stay would be for four days. He further added that he would step out for dinner, where he fed on beer, burgers and fries. He can be heard saying, “I’m starving right now. I’m out to grab some food. It’s much quieter than I expected and feels like a rural town. I like the familiar atmosphere.”

“To all those armys who spotted RM and managed to not disturb him nd maintain a distance and letting him enjoy his own company, thank you all from the depth of my heart!” commented a YouTube user. Another person wrote, “I can see this men loving art, eating and drinking, enjoying nature and whistling forever, I will never get tired.”

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here