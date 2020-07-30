BTS Dancing to 'Kyunki Saas Bhi...' is the Perfect 'Desi-Videsi' Mismatch Video We Want

If you are someone who follows memes sincerely, you might get all that happens on the social media meme pages. One of the common things of all is juxtaposing a music video with the audio of another song in a manner that it looks synchronized. Be it BTS or Bruno Mars, the meme pages have left no artists without a desi-videsi (Indian-foreign) combination.

A few days back, a BTS video overlapped with the Bollywood song Chunari Chunari made headlines. One could simply not hold their laughter to watch the perfect sync.

READ: K-Pop Boyband BTS 'Grooving' to Bollywood Song 'Chunari Chunari' Has Internet Asking for More

However, it was not the only mismatch video that has made headlines in the last few months. Two Instagram users have been giving us a roller coaster fun ride for the last few years with their hilarious content.

Let’s begin with Baba Memewale and his viral videos. Imagine Ajay Devgn dancing to Queen’s We Will Rock You with a dafli in his hand. If you can’t relate them, here’s a video to make it easier for you.

Here’s another one featuring Disco Dancer aka Mithun Chakraborty.

And if you think we are done with BTS, maybe we are not. Here’s a BTS X Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi collaboration that we never wanted.

BTS fans have been raving about the video as it went viral. You can thank us for all the mismatch videos later.