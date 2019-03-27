BTS Dolls: Mattel's New Miniatures Based on 'Idol' Song Have Divided ARMY on Twitter

MIC Drop, ARMY! For the first time ever, we're thrilled to show you the line of #BTSxMattel fashion dolls! Take a look at V, SUGA, Jin, Jung Kook, RM, Jimin and j-hope as dolls inspired by the Idol music video! #BTSDollsOfficial @BigHitEnt pic.twitter.com/0fd1XpLVFF — Mattel (@Mattel) March 26, 2019

They actually look alike. Mattel did a very good job on the faces in my opinion. The facer are very detailed im impressed.

But, honestly the HAIR...

They reuined it with the hair. pic.twitter.com/zvfT2PuYCE — Yani (@Bklaht_Yani) March 26, 2019

bts mattel dolls with accurate hair pic.twitter.com/LVQO6YakRk — christina (@smol309) March 26, 2019

yoonie already looks like a pretty pouty doll so i didn’t need to change his face uwu pic.twitter.com/Z4nbc3ht37 — christina (@smol309) March 26, 2019

It’s just tge hair honestly, the dolls are good. Just put a hat on em lol. — jay (@jayw3438) March 26, 2019

These dolls don't look like their owner. Only the clothes are okay. I think they put an effort but not enough. Also, we feels very much they are Caucasian appearance. Their identity isn't here. Putting a colored hair isn't enough. The fact. They missed up. A bit. — Dreamy (@CutyTaehyung) March 26, 2019

No. Not only hair. They looks like Caucasians. White people. But they are Korean! Asian people! Eyes isn't good. If you change of clothes, will you recognize they are asian? And it's an example. I can continue but well. I'm not here to describe all they could do with few ways. — Dreamy (@CutyTaehyung) March 26, 2019

Delete this please. they tried hard to make affordable dolls that resembles the boys the nicest. At least don’t do it under their post and keep it to yourself. The comeback is too close and we’re always being watched by the media — sammy 5/4 (@sillystrawbaby) March 26, 2019

Send positive comments under Mattel's tweet. We need to support these endorsements so that BTS get more. We don't want ppl deterred from buying the dolls or future investors put off from a possible collaboration. #BTSxMattel #BTS #BTSDollsOfficial — DrunkGia™️‍ (@FENTYCHIM) March 26, 2019

same. the media’s eyes are on us and bts because of their upcoming comeback. some of us armys are just making the whole fandom look bad ‍♀️ — mari’s going to metlife ✈️ x2 (@magnificentminy) March 26, 2019

In all honesty, the memes are funny but the army is clowning so much that it reflects badly on the fandom and it is not the behavior the members promote. — Bridget (@Bridgetfbishop) March 26, 2019