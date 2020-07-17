BTS Fans in India Don't Just Sing On Self Love. They Raised Over Rs 5 Lakh for Assam Floods

Indian fans of BTS, a South Korean boy band, have come together to raise funds for those affected by the devastating Assam floods.

Amid the rising COVID-19 cases, the flood situation in Assam remained grim on Thursday, as five more deaths were reported from four districts, taking the death toll due to the deluge to 71, while around 40 lakh people across 27 of the state's 33 districts have been affected.

According to officials of forest department and Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), at least 76 animals were killed, while 121 animals were rescued as 95 per cent of the world-famous Kaziranga national park, home to more than 2,200 one-horned Indian rhinoceros, was inundated.

On Wednesday, a Facebook user named Bhavana posted saying that she had reached out to the BTS fan group in India to urge them to come forward and help Assam.

Take a look at her Facebook post:

The group then took the cause forward and tweeted asking fans to contribute to the fund.

Come together to help Assam in need! Every donation counts a lot. Do spread the carrd to reach more 💜 (For less than 100 INR, select paytm/UPI)#ProtectAssam#AssamFloods #AssamNeedsUs #AssamFloods #AssamDeservesBetterhttps://t.co/IdApuIXf31 — BTS Project India⁷ 🇮🇳 (@BTSprojectINDIA) July 16, 2020

The tweet has been retweeted hundreds of times and several have commented saying they've made donations as well.

Bhavana wrote on Facebook, "They constantly sing about self love and mental health. They donate millions of dollars every year and are official brand ambassadors of UNICEF in South Korea. Their fans never shy away from donating too. And it is showing!" She also mentioned that the fundraiser had been successful and that they had crossed Rs 2.2 lakh in just ten hours.

According to the website, donations have been closed after it reached the 5.5 lakh mark.

This is not the first time the BTS fans have jumped at the opportunity to make a difference when it actually counts.

In June this year when the 'Black Lives Matter' movement was at its peak following the death of George Floyd in the United States, the Bangtan Boys announced that they were donating $1 million in solidarity with the protests. The gesture encouraged BTS’ fan base, known as ARMY, an acronym for Adorable Representative MC for Youth, to match the group’s donation.