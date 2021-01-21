News18 Logo

BTS Fans Just Lost Their Collective Calm Upon Discovering Kamala Harris is an 'ARMY'
2-MIN READ

BTS Fans Just Lost Their Collective Calm Upon Discovering Kamala Harris is an 'ARMY'

Some even pointed out Harris' Spotify playlist which featured the BTS's hit track Boy With Luv.

Buzz Staff

As the whole wide world talked of Kamala Harris and her big historic moment of ushering in a new era in US history by being the first woman, first black and of south Asian origin to be elected as Vice-president, there was a little something...a lot of more to celebrate about her.

It's not as if the Bangtan Boys, or BTS fandom needed anymore introduction but its always good to have the tribe grow. And if the new US Vice-president is one of you, its a cause for celebration. Fans of the Korean band BTS were in for some major joy when they learnt Harris was a fan of the band and followed the band's official Twitter handle from her Vice President account.

Some even pointed out Harris' Spotify playlist which featured the BTS's hit track Boy With Luv, which also features Halsey. The BTS ARMY, as the fans calls themselves were besides themselves with joy after they learnt of the same.

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris were on Wednesday sworn in as the President and Vice-president respectively of the United States in a historic but scaled down ceremony under the unprecedented security umbrella of thousands of security personnel.


