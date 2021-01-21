BTS Fans Just Lost Their Collective Calm Upon Discovering Kamala Harris is an 'ARMY'

As the whole wide world talked of Kamala Harris and her big historic moment of ushering in a new era in US history by being the first woman, first black and of south Asian origin to be elected as Vice-president, there was a little something...a lot of more to celebrate about her.

It's not as if the Bangtan Boys, or BTS fandom needed anymore introduction but its always good to have the tribe grow. And if the new US Vice-president is one of you, its a cause for celebration. Fans of the Korean band BTS were in for some major joy when they learnt Harris was a fan of the band and followed the band's official Twitter handle from her Vice President account.

Some even pointed out Harris' Spotify playlist which featured the BTS's hit track Boy With Luv, which also features Halsey. The BTS ARMY, as the fans calls themselves were besides themselves with joy after they learnt of the same.

YALL I JUST FOUND OUT THAT VP KAMALA HARRIS FOLLOWS THEM! — Harleen Kaur (@harleen_bts) January 21, 2021

Omg Kamala Harris' VP account is actually following BTS....this is crazy — ᴮᴱBatty⁷ (@ThornToHisRose) January 21, 2021

Omg!! This day just got even better!! I am so proud!! ♥️♥️My Vice President #MadamVicePresidentKamalaHarris follows BTS pic.twitter.com/kQXfYiTJMz — Lighthouse⁷ (@MaryHNJ) January 21, 2021

The fact that our Vice President follows @BTS_twt 😌 you know she makes good choices and has impeccable taste. #KamalaHarris #VicePresidentHarris #BTS pic.twitter.com/liWoXwmuAt — ᴮᴱ BlueSkyPalmTrees (@RuinsBarry) January 20, 2021

guess what Madame @VP Kamala Harris also has @BTS_twt music in her spotify playlist pic.twitter.com/xK5bWgPyvh — mani (@xbtsissevenx) January 21, 2021

Since this information has now been widely dispersed throughout ARMY I think it's only fair that @VP @KamalaHarris shares who her @BTS_twt bias is https://t.co/vA6IG3aAil — Manilyn Gumapas⁷ (@ManilynGumapas) January 21, 2021

imagine youre ticketing for a bts concert and u find out kamala harris gets soundcheck instead of you — nana (@jhscign) January 20, 2021

i think it’s so amazing that kamala harris is only following like 778 people but among those 778 people is bts — john⁷ (@kimtaesheart) January 20, 2021

Thank you for being a part of BTS ARMY !!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️ — Turtles ⁷ (@Bold_Phenomenon) January 21, 2021

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris were on Wednesday sworn in as the President and Vice-president respectively of the United States in a historic but scaled down ceremony under the unprecedented security umbrella of thousands of security personnel.