BTS Finally Dropped its First Tiny Desk Home Concert and ARMY Can't Keep Calm Anymore

After years of waiting, K-Pop fans were delighted on Monday to find their favourite band BTS perform at a Tiny Desk home concert.

While there had been long-standing demands foe the South Korean superstars to perform at host Bob Boilen's illustrious desk, the group just announced on Sunday that it would be appearing on Tiny Desk, a series of video concerts and performances produced by NPR.

The miracle came to be due to the coronavirus pandemic and the ensuing lockdown that has forced people from all walks, including musicians, to practice social distancing and stay at home.

On Monday, the seven-member band Bangtang Boys graced the Tine Desk Home Concert with a number of their hit songs.

Among the popular songs that the band performed in the intimate set up include the latest blockbuster hit 'Dynamite' which has the fan ARMY reeling.

Tiny Desk started organising Home concerts since May when nearly the entire world went into lockdown following the coronavirus pandemic.

K-Pop or Korean Pop music has been taking over the entire global music industry. It is official that the K-pop industry is taking over the west as BTS and Blackpink grab high ranks on Billboard’s new charts. Considering the global domination of the Korean music industry, Billboard and MRC unveiled two authoritative charts ranking the top songs globally on September 14.

K-Pop along with BTS have gained popularity in India as well. JEE Mains 2020 topper Anushka recently revealed that she heard the band on repeat to relax and unwind after work. BTS mash up videos are extremely popular on social media.

BTS recently earned the love of fans after it donated $1 million to the Black Lives Matter protests that raged in the US earlier in the year following the death of an African American man in US.