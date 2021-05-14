buzz

BTS is Appearing on Friends Reunion and Army Can't Keep Calm: 'It's Really Happening'
BTS on Friends | Image credit: Reuters/YouTube

The 'Friends: Reunion' show will air on May 27 and will feature several celebrity guests including BTS, David Beckham and Malala Yousafzai.

The much-awaited reunion of the long-running television series “Friends" is finally set to be broadcast on May 27. While fans of the 90s show which ran for ten seasons can’t wait to watch their favourite star cast get back together for “Friends: The Reunion" later this month, the reunion is going viral even among Gen Z. The reason? BTS. The K-pop boy band BTS is one of the many guests who will be guest appearing on the show. The slew of celebrity guests set to appear on the reunion show include Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, and the Korean sensation BTS, streaming service HB0 Max said on Thursday.

The Bangtan Sonyeondan is a wildly popular K-Pop band whose fan armies currently rule Twitter and are known for its sheer volume and solidarity for global causes as well as K-pop artists and content itself. As news of the BTS’ appearance on the Friends broke, many on social media started celebrating in anticipation of the legendary crossover.

BTS fans even made videos of the Friends credit song featuring the members of BTS.

As excitement grew, producer Ben Winston took to Twitter to announce that the BTS’ appearance on the show would be in teh form of a short interview segment.

The unscripted, one-off ‘Friends’ special was filmed earlier this year on the same sound stage in Los Angeles as the original comedy about six young 20-somethings, played by Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry, living in New York.

“Friends,” which ended its 10 year run on NBC television in 2004, was one of the most popular TV shows of the 1990s and found a new life on streaming platforms where it is one of the most-watched shows worldwide.

“Friends: The Reunion,” featuring all six of the original cast, was originally supposed to have been filmed more than a year ago but was repeatedly delayed by the coronavirus pandemic. 5 celebrity guests would also take part, including former “Friends” cast members Tom Selleck (Richard), and Maggie Wheeler (Janice) and others such as British soccer star David Beckham, “Game of Thrones” actor Kit Harington and Pakistan’s Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai. News of the broadcast date for the reunion quickly became the top trending item worldwide on Twitter.

first published:May 14, 2021, 17:10 IST