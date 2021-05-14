BTS is Appearing on Friends Reunion and Army Can't Keep Calm: 'It's Really Happening'

The much-awaited reunion of the long-running television series “Friends" is finally set to be broadcast on May 27. While fans of the 90s show which ran for ten seasons can’t wait to watch their favourite star cast get back together for “Friends: The Reunion" later this month, the reunion is going viral even among Gen Z. The reason? BTS. The K-pop boy band BTS is one of the many guests who will be guest appearing on the show. The slew of celebrity guests set to appear on the reunion show include Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, and the Korean sensation BTS, streaming service HB0 Max said on Thursday.

The Bangtan Sonyeondan is a wildly popular K-Pop band whose fan armies currently rule Twitter and are known for its sheer volume and solidarity for global causes as well as K-pop artists and content itself. As news of the BTS’ appearance on the Friends broke, many on social media started celebrating in anticipation of the legendary crossover.

BTS fans even made videos of the Friends credit song featuring the members of BTS.

Namjoon went from learning English through F.R.I.E.D.S to being a special guest on their reunion.Am sCreAMing .#BTS #FriendsReunion pic.twitter.com/olk6c7FuqK— Dodo⁷ | (@Itis_Dora) May 13, 2021

in honor of @BTS_twt being on the #FriendsReunion, i had to make #bts their own Friends intro pic.twitter.com/OGr4fj0USN— Landon Mark⁷ (@stochie) May 13, 2021

It was hard enough to sink in the excitement of finally getting a Friends' reunion ,when all of a sudden news drops that BTS is on the guest list!!!As a Friends fan and army,don't know how to contain myself!! pic.twitter.com/vYaMsCMO6v— Taelicious (@suga_crush8) May 14, 2021

BTS will be appearing as special guest in the Friends Reunion streaming May 27 on HBO Max. #BTS #방탄소년단 @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/fjYOpQZ1ym— andrea ♡s bts⁷ () (@blackxagustd) May 13, 2021

Bts BTSwill join WILL JOINFriends FRIENDS Reunion REUNION pic.twitter.com/9MTnLVXBx2— ･༓☾ moonchild ☽༓･ (@sailorjoonie__) May 13, 2021

As excitement grew, producer Ben Winston took to Twitter to announce that the BTS’ appearance on the show would be in teh form of a short interview segment.

Regarding BTS appearance on "Friends : The Reunion", it will be a short segment talking briefly about why they like 'Friends'.#BTSxFriends @BTS_twt https://t.co/rAqjJjLwat— Dita ᴮᴱ⁷ (@almostdita) May 14, 2021

Remember when @BTS_twt and James where singing the Friends theme song for carpool karaoke. pic.twitter.com/wsyEbjeaen— 방탄소년단 Publicity™⁷ (@BTSPublicity) May 13, 2021

bts making a guest appearance on friend is HUGE and im so happy for them!! I can’t imagine how namjoon must be feeling too, growing up with the show that had such a big influence on him and then making an appearance on it.. wow!— namjoon pics (@rmarchives) May 13, 2021

the way i’m gonna be forced to watch Friends because BTS are gonna be on it pic.twitter.com/J8ZmrBWdaI— (@MIKYOONGl) May 14, 2021

Did you realise that “Friends” and “Bangtan” both have 7 letters? I vote @BTS_twt for #BBMAsTopSocial pic.twitter.com/wEyEp2CZCn — angie⁷Sᵣₑₐ ₑ ᄂₒᵥₑ (@rainingmeteors1) May 14, 2021

bts as secondary characters on friends[ a thread ] pic.twitter.com/OgJ6QentP8 — poursomesuga (@poursomesuga) May 13, 2021

In the year 2021, if you say you don’t know BTS esp if you’re working in pop culture, that’s just being straight-up ignorant. They’re taking over all of pop culture. Multiple late night TV show appearances. Grammys. McDonald’s meals. Rolling Stone cover. Friends special. Whew.— bora (@modooborahae) May 13, 2021

I'm so excited for friends reunion…i mean like friends and BTS…WTF…I can't waittttt!!!! pic.twitter.com/ANuz1RNCV3— Anushka (@itsanushka_) May 14, 2021

The unscripted, one-off ‘Friends’ special was filmed earlier this year on the same sound stage in Los Angeles as the original comedy about six young 20-somethings, played by Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry, living in New York.

“Friends,” which ended its 10 year run on NBC television in 2004, was one of the most popular TV shows of the 1990s and found a new life on streaming platforms where it is one of the most-watched shows worldwide.

“Friends: The Reunion,” featuring all six of the original cast, was originally supposed to have been filmed more than a year ago but was repeatedly delayed by the coronavirus pandemic. 5 celebrity guests would also take part, including former “Friends” cast members Tom Selleck (Richard), and Maggie Wheeler (Janice) and others such as British soccer star David Beckham, “Game of Thrones” actor Kit Harington and Pakistan’s Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai. News of the broadcast date for the reunion quickly became the top trending item worldwide on Twitter.

